Star NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers claims Trump heading an ‘Israel first administration’

Star NFL quarterback sounds off against US President Donald Trump’s administration, suggesting that it is prioritizing Israel’s interests over those of the US.

“There has been nothing but the obstruction of transparency with this entire administration,” Rogers says during a podcast interview days days before he takes the field to begin his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Anybody who even liked Trump or thought that things would change — this is a pro-Israel first administration.”

“Ween you dig into it — that’s the uni-party. It’s how many members of Congress are sponsored by AIPAC,” he claims.

“There is no MAGA movement. There’s no Make America Great Again movement because the guy you elected hasn’t done any of his campaign promises,” Rogers says.

Aaron Rodgers: “This is a Pro-Israel First administration. And when you dig into it, that’s the uniparty” pic.twitter.com/OY41kQgTfm — Harrison Berger (@BergerPosts) September 10, 2026