‘Strong evidence’ mothers can transmit virus to newborns
Opposition chief warns protests over virus economic fallout could turn violent

Israelis becoming more desperate, angry as government reimposes restrictions seen as crippling to host of industries, Yair Lapid says

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:08 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Yair Lapid at a rally of self-employed and kindergarten owners outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 )
Yair Lapid at a rally of self-employed and kindergarten owners outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 )

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

5:42 pm

Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

The US Supreme Court has ruled that US President Donald Trump must hand over financial records to prosecutors in New York.

In a 7-2 ruling, the court says the president does not have absolute immunity from criminal investigation.

“Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding,” the court says. “We reaffirm that principle today.”

— AFP

5:41 pm

‘Strong evidence’ mothers can transmit virus to newborns

There is “strong evidence” that COVID-19- positive mothers can pass the virus on to their unborn infants, scientists say, in findings that could affect how pregnant women are shielded during the pandemic.

While there have been isolated cases of babies infected with the virus, the findings show the strongest link yet between mother and infant transmission.

Researchers in Italy studied 31 pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19, and found the virus in an at-term placenta, umbilical cord, the vagina of one woman and in breast milk.

They also identify specific COVID-19 antibodies in the umbilical cords of several pregnant women as well as in milk specimens.

Claudio Fenizia, from the University of Milan and lead study author, says the findings “strongly suggest” that in utero transmission is possible.

Fenizia stresses that none of the infants born during the study period tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said last month that new mothers infected with COVID-19 should continue breastfeeding.

— AFP

5:33 pm

Rights group determines Israel already upholding apartheid system in West Bank

The Yesh Din rights group has issued a legal opinion determining that regardless of whether the government moves forward with plans to annex large parts of the West Bank, it is already upholding a system of apartheid beyond the Green Line.

“The Israeli military regime in the West Bank as it stands today is intended to preserve the supremacy of one population group over another, and that this constitutes the crime of apartheid which, under international criminal law, is classified as a crime against humanity,” Yesh Din legal adviser Michael Sfard determines in the legal opinion.

5:21 pm

Police respond to report of carjacking by Palestinians in West Bank

Police say they are responding to a report of an armed carjacking by Palestinians in the northern West Bank.

According to the report they received, an Israeli mother and daughter were driving from the Mevo Dotan settlement when a Palestinian vehicle rear-ended them. When the woman got out of her car to inspect the damage, two masked Palestinians approached and threatened her. One of them even fired in the air before getting in her car and driving away.

Police and IDF troops are currently scanning the area for suspects.

5:05 pm

For 2nd day in a row, more Israelis file for unemployment than returned to work

Israel’s Employment Service reports that for the second day in a row more citizens filed for unemployed benefits than reported having returned to work.

From yesterday at 7 a.m. to this morning at 7 a.m. 1,815 people returned to work while 2,527 Israelis registered for unemployment.

Since the government began easing coronavirus-related restrictions on April 19, the Employment Service has received 394,621 reports from Israelis who have returned to work, while 143,153 new job seekers were registered.

Currently, there are 849,052 Israelis registered as unemployed — 578,309 of whom have been furloughed. For the first time since the April easing of restrictions, the unemployment rate rose slightly – from 20.9% to 21%.

5:05 pm

Jordanian citizen convicted of 2018 attempted murder of Israeli divers in Eilat

The Beersheba District Court has convicted a Jordanian citizen of trying to kill two Israeli divers in Eilat in November 2018.

The Taher Khalef is convicted of two counts of attempted murder and of terror charges.

The conviction has been handed down as part of a plea deal in which Khalef admitted to the crime and will be sentenced to 19 years in prison.

According to the plea arrangement, Khalef acknowledged that he used his entry permit into Israel in order to carry out a terror attack and die as a “martyr.”

4:34 pm

Palestinian-Americans unable to budge Biden to raise tone against Israel — report

Palestinian-Americans have been pressuring presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to change his campaign’s position to be more pro-Palestinian, but without success so far, the Reuters news agency reports.

More than 120 leaders of the Palestinian diaspora in the United States have signed a “Statement of Principles” detailing their demands of candidates, the report says, citing three unnamed people “familiar with the campaign’s thinking.”

The list includes conditioning aid to Israel on it ending “practices that violate Palestinian rights and contravene international law” and clarifying that there will be no recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.

“We want to see Biden embrace the party’s progressives, who have recognized the shared struggle between Palestinians living under military occupation, and Black and brown Americans who face police brutality, systemic racism and injustice,” the report quoted Zeina Ashrawi Hutchison, a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in August, as saying.

However, the campaign isn’t gaining traction with Biden’s campaign, the sources were quoted as saying.

“The progressives want a full-throttle platform change — a pro-Palestinian flank, an anti-annexation flank — but there just isn’t appetite in the campaign so far,” one of them says.

4:20 pm

Opposition chief warns protests over virus economic fallout could turn violent

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid warns that the ongoing protests against the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic could turn violent as Israelis lose hope amid the spiraling economic situation.

“We are talking to people who are becoming more and more desperate and angry, who feel, and rightly so, that the country has deserted them in their hardest hour,” Lapid tells the Reuters news agency.

“We are trying to be responsible…to calm things down, telling people, ‘You know violence is not the answer,’” he adds.

“But it’s getting harder by the day…I sympathize with the anger and I also worry about the possibility of violence as a result of this anger. What I am trying to do is not to encourage it but to raise a red flag as to what might happen.”

4:11 pm

Another 1.3 million workers file for US jobless benefits

Another 1.3 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, continuing the slowdown in the pace of layoffs, the US government reports.

The four-week moving average slowed to 1.44 million in the week ended July 4, the Labor Department reports, showing a steady decline as the economy reopens from the coronavirus-imposed shutdowns, but still far higher than any pre-pandemic week.

However, nearly 19 million remain on the jobless rolls, according to the data through June 27.

— AFP

4:03 pm

Gantz approves call-up of 2,000 reservists to assist in virus response

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the call-up of an additional 2,000 reservists for the rest of the month to assist in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, his office says.

This is in addition to the 750 reservists that Gantz has already cleared to be called up.

The decision is made in light of a growing number of fresh coronavirus cases in the country, following a meeting with the IDF top brass, including the head of the IDF Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who is leading the military’s coronavirus response effort.

Gantz’s office says the additional reservists will be deployed to areas most affected by the pandemic, assist in the Military Intelligence coronavirus information center, staff quarantine coronavirus recovery hotels, work with local governments and serve in the IDF Home Front Command’s headquarters.

In some cases, these reservists will be called up for only a few days, depending on how many new coronavirus cases there are.

4:01 pm

Virtual vigil honors European Jewry’s coronavirus victims

The heads of Jewish communities across Europe gathered for a virtual vigil to memorialize members who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Zoom event was organized by Association of European Jewish Organizations chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin and attended by Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich along with both of Israel’s chief rabbis.

“Many in tears recounted being unable to attend or provide a proper Jewish funeral for the victims of the virus as well as having to give up mourning practices such as sitting shiva and holding memorial events for the perished,” according to a press release from the Association of European Jewish Organizations.

Addressing the event, Margolin emphasized that he initiated the gathering to allow Jewish communities to honor the victims, “but no less important – to convey a vital message of unity and mutual support and solidarity.”

A virtual vigil memorializing members of European Jewry who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. (Association of European Jewish Organizations)
3:24 pm

IDF chief heads into quarantine after exposure to virus carrier

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has entered quarantine after it was confirmed that he was in the vicinity of a coronavirus carrier, Hebrew media reports.

Kohavi is said to be feeling well and not showing any symptoms of the virus. This is the second time the IDF chief has found himself in quarantine since the start of the pandemic. In April he went into isolation after similar exposure, but tested negative and was let out.

Several other senior officers have also entered quarantine after they too were in contact with the coronavirus carrier.

3:07 pm

WHO launches pandemic response panel

The World Health Organization, which faced criticism for its handling of the coronavirus crisis, says it had launched an independent pandemic response panel headed by former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

“Through you the world will understand the truth of what happened and also the solutions to build our future better as one humanity,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says at the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

— AFP

2:40 pm

Bangladesh says Rohingya refugees can’t leave island

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal will not be allowed to leave unless they agree to return home, Bangladesh authorities say

The 306 Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar were put on Bhashan Char island in April after being taken off two boats trying to traffic them to Malaysia.

Their plight has been taken up by the United Nations, an international rights group and community leaders, who want them moved to more established refugee camps on the mainland.

“They will stay at Bhasan Char until they are repatriated to Myanmar,” Mohammed Khorshed Alam Khan, administrator for the district covering the island, tells AFP.

He says the refugees are well taken care of and have better facilities than in the overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar where 700,000 Rohingya fled in 2017 to escape a Myanmar military clampdown.

In April, Bangladesh authorities said the Rohingya would be kept on the island in order to stop the spread of coronavirus in the sprawling refugee camps.

But Human Rights Watch (HRW) questioned that motivation, and said the refugees were not being treated well.

— AFP

2:36 pm

Israel arrests two well-known Hamas commanders in Ramallah

Israeli security forces have arrested two well-known Hamas commanders in Ramallah this morning.

Jamal al-Tawil, a resident of al-Bireh, and Hussein Abu Kweik are high-ranking officials in the Gaza-based terror group.

The Shin Bet security service, which has confirmed the arrests of the two Hamas officials to The Times of Israel, characterizes them as “routine” without elaborating. Al-Tawil and Abu Kweik are still being held, the spokesperson says.

“The arrest of two Hamas senior officials, Jamal al-Tawil and Hussein Abu Kweik, is a failed attempt by the occupation to thwart the path of joint action,” Hamas says in a statement, referring to recent statements that Hamas and its rival Fatah will coordinate against Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Fifteen other Palestinians were arrested last night in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Authority official news agency WAFA.

— Aaron Boxerman

2:33 pm

Palestinian rescues Israeli youths who came under attack upon entering village

A Palestinian from Halhul rescued a group of young Israeli men who came under attack after they entered the southern West Bank village early this morning, Hebrew media reports.

Halhul is in Area A which is under PA security control, but the Israelis appeared to have been trying to visit the grave of Samuel the Prophet.

Shortly upon their entrance into the village, their car was pelted with stones by locals. The driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over, lightly injuring two of the five men inside.

A Palestinian who watched the incident unfold came to the aid of the Israelis and helped them get to a junction outside the village where an IDF patrol waited for them, according to Hebrew media reports.

In the backdrop of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s severing of security ties with Jerusalem, the Israeli security establishment has expressed concern of such incidents ending with more gruesome results.

2:10 pm

Police probe apparent ‘price tag’ hate crime in Palestinian village

Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Luban a-Sharqiya woke up this morning to discover their town had been targeted in an apparent hate crime, with 17 vehicles vandalized and Hebrew graffiti spray-painted on one of them.

Police say they are preparing in coordination with the IDF to enter the village in order to gather evidence.

A bus in Luban a-Sharqiya spray-painted with the Hebrew phrase ‘we must take our fate into our own hands,’ in an apparent price tag hate crime attack on July 9, 2020. (Luban a-Sharqiya municipality)
2:09 pm

Iran reports record one-day coronavirus death toll of 221

Iran reports a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately in the past 24 hours we have lost 221 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 disease,” says health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari in a televised press conference. “The death toll has now reached 12,305.”

— AFP

 

2:09 pm

Global coronavirus cases surge past 12 million

More than 12 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, over half in the United States and Latin America, according to a tally based on official sources.

At least 12,063,425 cases and 549,451 deaths have been recorded, with the number of infections doubling since May 31. About half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

With 3,055,101 cases and 132,309 deaths, the United States is the worst-hit country, with Brazil second, having registered 1,713,160 cases and 67,964 deaths.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.

— AFP

