‘Strong evidence’ mothers can transmit virus to newborns

There is “strong evidence” that COVID-19- positive mothers can pass the virus on to their unborn infants, scientists say, in findings that could affect how pregnant women are shielded during the pandemic.

While there have been isolated cases of babies infected with the virus, the findings show the strongest link yet between mother and infant transmission.

Researchers in Italy studied 31 pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19, and found the virus in an at-term placenta, umbilical cord, the vagina of one woman and in breast milk.

They also identify specific COVID-19 antibodies in the umbilical cords of several pregnant women as well as in milk specimens.

Claudio Fenizia, from the University of Milan and lead study author, says the findings “strongly suggest” that in utero transmission is possible.

Fenizia stresses that none of the infants born during the study period tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said last month that new mothers infected with COVID-19 should continue breastfeeding.

