Tel Aviv officials ask gawkers not to mob impact site

Tel Aviv police chief Peretz Omer says the rocket strike in Tel Aviv damaged both a top floor apartment and an apartment below,

Omer asks that large crowds that showed up at the site to have a look-see not do so, and instead stay away and watch on television.

Mayor Ron Huldai, showing up at the scene, also tells other rubberneckers to stay away.

He says schools in the city will only open in places where there are shelters, with rocket sirens a regular occurrence.