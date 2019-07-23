Theresa May pledges support to Boris Johnson

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May pledges to give “full support” to her successor Boris Johnson.

May tweets her congratulations to Johnson after he was elected Tuesday as the new Conservative Party leader.

“We now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government,” she says, referring to the opposition leader.

May plans to remain in Parliament. She tells Johnson he would have “my full support from the back benches.”

