Some 6.3 million Israelis will be eligible to cast votes Tuesday as Israel goes to the polls for the second time in five months, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following April’s poll.
Netanyahu is seeking support for a new right-wing mandate and challenger Benny Gantz is looking to unseat him. Polls have shown the Likud and Blue and White parties in a dead heat, with neither having a clear path to a coalition without the support of Yisrael Beytenu, whose leader Avigdor Liberman has vowed to force a unity government.
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day events through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
‘Things aren’t so bad here,’ say voters sunning on a Tel Aviv beach
Times of Israel reporter Jacob Magid has the toughest job of all this election day — walking the beaches of Tel Aviv and quizzing people about their voting choices.
On Hilton Beach, a young couple in their 20s are unrolling their towels on beach chairs. Carmel and Elbaz joke that they’re “the only right-wingers within a few good kilometers.” He’s voting Yamina and she’s voting Likud.
“Walla, bro, things aren’t so bad here,” shrugs Elbaz. “I think this time they’ll end up having a unity government but I doubt that’ll change much.”
As they slather up their two toddler sons with suntan lotion at Mezizim Beach, Shira and Doron admit that they haven’t yet decided whom they’re voting for.
“It’s between Blue and White and Meretz (Democratic Camp), but in the end it’ll be up to Uri,” says the young mother pointing at her youngest son being lotioned by his father and holding a bag of Bamba.
Giddy with excitement, and with suntan lotion still not rubbed in on most of his face, he shouts “Gantz!”
At Frishman Beach, the Geula family from Nes Ziona is sitting around a plastic table after just having downed shots of Arak.
“Vacation day, no?” says a buzzed Shai. His wife, two brothers and sisters-in-law made the trip to the beach on the day of the April election as well.
The Geulas were divided by gender over who they were voting for, with the men supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the women planning to vote for Blue and White later today.
“They pretend that it’s a gender thing, but look there are no women at the top of Gantz’s list,” says Shai.
“There are barely any women on Bibi’s list either. Just [Culture Minister] Miri Regev, and she’s nuts!” his wife, who is also named Miri, scolds.
— Jacob Magid
An eager Yamina activist keeps the faith outside a Jerusalem polling station
The polls in the Tali Geulim school in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood are bustling with young families and older, long-time residents.
“Vote ‘tet-bet,’ they’re the best,” a young activist says outside the voting place, using the initials for the right-wing Yamina party.
“Of course!” a yarmulke-wearing man with two young children responds.
“One of ours!” the activist says excitedly.
— Judah Ari Gross
Otzma Yehudit: Without us there won’t be a right-wing government
Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben Gvir, voting in the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron: “Although Yamina doesn’t stop distributing fake messages and fabricating rumors that are aimed at damaging us, the entire political system understands that [only] if we enter the Knesset, will there be a right-wing government. The right-wing government is in danger and without us, Netanyahu does not have the right-wing government and has no chance of getting 61 right-wing MKs.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Netanyahu: Vote will be close, go and vote
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges “every citizen of Israel to come and vote.”
As he votes in Jerusalem, he also quotes US President Donald Trump’s assessment of the vote.
“President Trump said yesterday that the vote will be close. It will be close, so go and vote.”
In Modiin, a moment of camaraderie across party lines
Israelis can be better than their fractured politics. Blue and White and Labor-Gesher volunteers help Likud counterparts set up their stand in front of a polling station in Modiin.
Blue and White and Labor volunteers helping the Likud setting up their stand in front of my polling station in Modiin. This is what election day should be about #IsraElex19v2 pic.twitter.com/pp7LS3rUTB
— Raoul Wootliff (@RaoulWootliff) September 17, 2019
The politicians are voting in droves
Politicians from across the political spectrum are letting everyone know they’ve voted.
Tel Aviv urges residents to vote with pink balloon campaign
The city of Tel Aviv is urging residents to vote through a campaign of pink balloons around the city, as in this early-morning photo.
Central Elections Committee chair: Suspected election tampering must be reported
The chair of the Central Elections Committee calls on the electorate to get out and vote before asking for any suspicion of election tampering to be reported.
In a press briefing at Knesset, Orly Adas tells public to dial *8492 or *8354 if they see or suspect any impropriety.
Adas says the committee has experienced “complex times” and an intensive work schedule to get ready for a second round of voting so soon after April’s election.
Democratic Union: Activist beaten by Likud supporters at polling station
The Democratic Union party says an activist was beaten by a group of Likud supporters outside a polling station in Petah Tikva while trying to prevent the removal of election signs.
In a statement, the Democratic Union says the activist is in a good condition and is filing a complaint with the police.
The party adds that a phone line has been opened for the reporting of unusual activity at polling stations.
Shaked: ‘We are at war, Netanyahu is trying to hurt us’
Voting in Tel Aviv this morning, Yamina chair Ayelet Shaked tells activists that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to damage her party’s chances in the elections.
“We are at war,” Shaked says. “You have to work hard at the polling stations and convince all right-wingers to vote for us. It will be tough due to Netanyahu’s gevalt campaign trying to hurt us,” she adds, referring to the prime minister’s traditional last-minute scare tactics.
Peretz: ‘If Labor-Gesher doesn’t do well, PM will get government of immunity’
Labor-Gesher chief Amir Peretz, whose party is hovering at around five seats in polls, even less than its current record-low of six, casts his vote in southern town of Sderot and warns that if his party does badly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will form a coalition that will give him immunity from prosecution on possible corruption charges in the coming months.
“It’s a close fight. Every vote will make a difference. If Labor-Gesher does well, there will be an upheaval today. If Labor-Gesher does not do well, Netanyahu will get a government of immunity,” Peretz says. “It’s a close fight, every vote counts. I call on Labor-Gesher voters to go out and vote for the long-awaited upheaval.”
Rivlin says ‘will do everything’ to prevent 3rd round of elections
In a Facebook video President Reuven Rivlin says he will do everything within his power to prevent a third round of elections without the formation of a government.
“I will do everything I can to prevent further elections and to establish a government quickly,” the president vows.
He also calls citizens to go out and vote, despite the sense of frustration from the second set of elections within a year.
Liberman: ‘There will be government without ultra-Orthodox and no 3rd elections’
Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says before voting: “We will set up a government without the ultra-Orthodox. There will be no third elections. There will certainly not be 61 votes to dissolve the Knesset.”
Earlier this year Liberman refused to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unless the bill formalizing exemptions to mandatory military service for yeshiva students was passed as is, a demand flatly rejected by the premier’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.
That impasse helped trigger the new elections.
Deri blows shofar at rabbi’s grave to kick off electioneering
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and his band of Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox men have started off voting day with a visit to the Jerusalem grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the late spiritual leader of the party.
Deri blows a shofar, traditional for the days ahead of the Jewish New Year, and vows that “today we stop this ‘secular government,’ and safeguard the Jewish State on the path of [Rabbi Yosef].”
Most polling stations open across country
Most polling stations across the country have opened as of 7 a.m. Some ballot boxes in smaller towns will only open at 8 a.m.
Most voting stations will close at 10 p.m. (except for those that close earlier), at which point exit polls will be released.
