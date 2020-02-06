The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Top Arab MK condemns Jerusalem shooting attack as ‘unacceptable’
Ayman Odeh, head of the predominantly Arab Joint List Knesset party, denounces a shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City perpetrated by an Arab Israeli man from Haifa.
“We strongly condemn this shooting,” Odeh, of the Hadash faction, says in a statement. “It is unacceptable for an Israeli citizen to use a weapon. The Arab citizens of the state have chosen a just civil and democratic struggle to end the occupation and for peace and equality. We will not accept any other way.”
Alleged Israeli strikes kill 23 Syrian, Iranian, Tehran-backed fighters: monitor
Alleged Israeli airstrikes near Damascus and in the south of Syria have killed 23 Syrian and non-Syrian fighters aligned with President Bashar Assad’s regime, a Britain-based war monitor says.
The new toll for the predawn strikes includes three Iranians and seven Tehran-backed foreign fighters near Kisweh south of the capital, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.
Eight Syrian air defense forces lost their lives west of the capital, while five Syrian members of pro-Iran group were killed in the southern province of Daraa, it says.
— AFP
Trump says he suffered ‘terrible ordeal’ in impeachment
US President Donald Trump says that he suffered a “terrible ordeal” during his impeachment.
In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of office, he says he was “put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people.”
“They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation,” he says at a televised prayer breakfast with a Who’s Who of Washington power brokers.
Speaking in an unusually raspy voice, Trump notes that he will be giving a statement at the White House later. He says he will discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment cannot be allowed to “go on.”
— AFP
IDF says additional battalion to be deployed in West Bank following string of attacks
The Israel Defense Forces will send an additional battalion to the West Bank in light of the increase in violence in the region.
The military says the decision was made following a “situational assessment.”
IDF battalions normally include several hundred soldiers.
— Judah Ari Gross
Jerusalem shooter named as Shadi Bana, 45
The Arab Israeli gunman who carried out today’s shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City is named by Hebrew-language media as Shadi Bana, 45, from Haifa.
Police confirm Jerusalem gunman was an Israeli citizen
The Israel Police confirm that the terrorist who opened fire at a group of police officers near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City was an Israeli citizen from northern Israel.
Security camera footage of the shooting attack shows the gunman armed with a pistol walk up to a group of officers under a tent outside the holy site and shoot at them.
One officer is seen getting hit by a bullet and collapsing, while other officers return fire at the assailant and chase after him.
The footage does not show the moment the gunman was shot dead by the officers.
“The officers responded with determination, neutralized the assailant and prevented further attacks of innocents,” the police say in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
2 brothers of Jerusalem gunman detained for questioning
Police detain two brothers of the Arab Israeli man who committed today’s shooting attack in the Jerusalem Old City and take them for questioning, Hebrew-language media reports.
The gunman, who recently converted from Christianity to Islam and lived in Haifa, was shot dead following the attack.
Israeli cops collect security camera footage from a flower shop in Haifa owned by one of the brothers.
Both brothers deny knowing of the shooter’s plans.
Video shows shooting attack in Jerusalem Old City
Police publish a video showing today’s shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City.
The Arab Israeli gunman can be seen shooting at Israeli troops at close range, lightly injuring one of them, before being pursued and shot dead.
גל פיגועים | תיעוד פיגוע הירי בשער האריות
(צילום: דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/rIgDGxrUXP
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 6, 2020
German state premier quits a day after ‘unforgivable’ far right vote
The premier of Germany’s Thuringia state steps down and calls for snap elections, barely 24 hours after he was elected with the help of far-right AfD lawmakers in a vote Angela Merkel called “unforgivable.”
Thomas Kemmerich, from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), says he will apply for the regional parliament to be dissolved in response to the outrage over his appointment, which drew comparisons with the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s.
“We want new elections to remove the stain of the AfD’s support from the office of the premiership,” he tells reporters, adding that his resignation is “unavoidable.”
— AFP
Arson balloon starts fire outside Israeli community near Gaza
A balloon attached to a flaming device lands in a field near the Gaza-adjacent community of Netiv Haasara in the Hof Ashkelon region, the regional council says in a statement.
The incendiary object, likely launched from Gaza by Palestinian terrorists, started a fire in the area.
Security staff are at the scene and “dealing with the incident,” the statement says.
IDF says manhunt ongoing for Dolev shooter; bullet grazed soldier’s head
The Israel Defense Forces says a gunman opened fire at a group of soldiers who were stationed near the Parsa Junction outside the Dolev settlement, northwest of Ramallah. The troops opened fire at the suspect and launched a manhunt to find him.
“A terrorist shot at IDF troops were in the area. An IDF soldier was lightly injured from the gunfire and was taken to the hospital for treatment,” the military says.
“IDF soldiers responded with gunfire at the terrorist and began searching for him.”
The soldier sustained a light wound to the head, with the bullet only grazing him, and was fully conscious, medics say.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu cancels planned press statement due to attacks
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancels a planned statement he planned to make at 4 p.m. on his Facebook page, in light of the security situation and the three attacks against Israelis today.
Instead, Netanyahu will hold security assessments in the field with security officials, Hebrew-language media reports.
PA blames escalation on Trump peace plan; Hamas praises ‘revolution’
The office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas blames the latest escalation in tensions on US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan unveiled last month.
The so-called “deal of the century” has “created this atmosphere of escalation and tension by trying to impose fake facts on the ground, which we have repeatedly warned against,” says Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Abbas’s spokesperson, in a statement posted on the PA official site Wafa.
The Hamas terror group praises the latest attacks on Israelis, saying in a statement that “the revolution raging in the West Bank cities and in Jerusalem is the implementation of the Palestinian people’s decision to expel the occupation from the West Bank and free it of settlers.”
Erdan to hold meeting to assess security situation
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan will later today hold a special meeting in Jerusalem’s Old City to assess the latest escalation in tensions and Palestinian attacks on Israelis, Hebrew-language media reports.
The report comes shortly after the third attack on Israelis today.
German state premier offers to resign over far-right vote: party sources
The premier of Germany’s Thuringia state Thomas Kemmerich has offered to resign, paving the way for snap polls, sources from his liberal FDP party say, a day after he was voted into office with help from far-right lawmakers.
“Thomas Kemmerich wants to remove the stain of the AfD’s support from the office of the premiership,” the FDP’s Thuringia branch tells sources.
— AFP
Israeli injured in West Bank drive-by shooting identified as soldier
The Israeli who was lightly wounded in a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Dolev is identified by Hebrew-language media as an IDF soldier.
Officials say the attack appears to have been a drive-by shooting, with the assailant fleeing the scene.
At least 1 person injured in West Bank shooting — medics
At least one person is injured in the shooting attack near the central West Bank settlement of Dolev, medics say.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim is fully conscious with a light injury.
— Judah Ari Gross
Shooting attack reported near settlement in central West Bank
A shooting attack is reported along a highway near the West Bank settlement of Dolev in the central West Bank, the military says.
There are no immediate reports on casualties.
If confirmed, it would be the third attack on Israelis in some twelve hours.
Police minister praises cops for quick response to Jerusalem shooting
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan praises police officers for acting “quickly, determinedly and professionally” at the scene of the shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, and “eliminating the terrorist.”
“I wish a speedy recovery to the officer who was wounded and to the Golani fighter injured last night in a terror attack,” Erdan says in a tweet, also referring to a car-ramming attack on a group of IDF soldiers in the capital.
“We will not allow the despicable terrorists to erode security in Jerusalem and we will act in any way possible to thwart the plans by the terror groups to escalate tensions in the area.”
Jerusalem shooter killed; is identified as Haifa resident who converted to Islam
The assailant in the shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City is identified by police as an Arab Israeli resident of Haifa in his 40s who converted recently from Christianity to Islam.
He was shot dead after shooting and injuring a police officer.
Palestinian cop shot by IDF in Jenin dies of wounds
A Palestinian Authority police officer succumbed to bullet wounds he sustained in Jenin earlier on Thursday, the official PA news site Wafa reports.
PA Jenin Governor Akram Rajoub tells The Times of Israel that 25-year-old Tareq Badwan was hit by Israeli sniper fire while he was on the premises of a police station and wearing a uniform.
Footage shared on social media appears to show a PA police officer being shot at the entrance of a police station and then collapsing to the ground.
Israeli security forces were demolishing a home in Jenin early Thursday morning and clashes had broken out near the demolition site.
IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman says the circumstances under which Badwan was shot were unclear.
— Adam Rasgon
EU envoy expresses concern about ‘rise of tensions’
The European Union’s ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, says he’s worried about “the rise of tensions and spike of violence” after two separate suspected terror attacks in Jerusalem injure several people.
“My thoughts are with the families of victims and I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” he tweets. “Violence is never justified.”
— Raphael Ahren
EU calls for end to Syria bombing and humanitarian access to Idlib
The EU calls for an end to the bombings in northwest Syria and the opening of a humanitarian corridor as Syrian forces push into the last rebel bastion of Idlib.
“Bombings and other attacks on civilians in northwest Syria must stop,” the EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell says in a joint statement with the EU’s humanitarian affairs commissioner Janez Lenarcic.
The top European Union officials demand “unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance” as well “respect of humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.”
— AFP
Police officer said lightly injured in Jerusalem shooting attack
In an update to incident in Jerusalem’s Old City, police say the officer was not stabbed but was shot in the attack.
“An assailant approached officers who were stationed near the Lions Gate and opened fire at them,” police say.
“Other officers responded quickly, firing at the assailant and neutralizing him,” police say.
The officer who was shot sustained injuries to his arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment, medics say.
— Judah Ari Gross
Merkel: Governor’s election with far-right help ‘inexcusable’
Chancellor Angela Merkel condemns as “inexcusable” the election of a new German state governor with the help of the far-right as well as her own party, and says that the result must not stand.
Wednesday’s surprise election of Thomas Kemmerich, a member of the small pro-business Free Democrats, as governor of the eastern state of Thuringia has turned into a major embarrassment for Germany’s mainstream center-right parties and revived questions about the future of the country’s governing coalition.
Kemmerich narrowly defeated a left-wing incumbent after the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, voted for him instead of its own candidate in the state legislature. Left-leaning parties and many in the center-right camp said that accepting votes from AfD broke a taboo and was unacceptable.
Kemmerich is holding out against mounting pressure to resign.
— AP
Netanyahu after car-ramming: ‘Terror will not overwhelm us’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement in response to a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday in which 12 IDF soldiers were wounded, one seriously.
“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send best wishes to our wounded soldiers,” Netanyahu says.
“It’s only a matter of time — and not much time — until we get our hands on the perpetrator. Terror will not overwhelm us, we will win!”
The ramming occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Jerusalem’s David Remez Street near the First Station, a popular entertainment hub. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and “a large force of officers were carrying out searches.”
Police officer lightly hurt in apparent stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City
A police officer is lightly injured in an apparent stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, medics say.
The assailant is reportedly shot, but his condition is not immediately known.
The incident occurs outside the Temple Mount near the King Faisal Gate, also known as the Gate of Darkness.
— Judah Ari Gross
