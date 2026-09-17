Top doctor sentenced to six years for rape, sexual assault

Prof. Arie Levine, a former longtime head of the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition Unit at Wolfson Medical Center, has been sentenced to six years in prison by the Tel Aviv District Court, Hebrew media reports.

The doctor was convicted as part of a plea deal for raping the mother of one of his patients, committing indecent acts against two female patients, and abusing his authority.

Under the terms of the agreement, he deposited NIS 750,000 ($247,000) as compensation for the victims before the sentencing hearing.

Additionally, he committed to notifying the Health Ministry that he will no longer practice medicine and to requesting the permanent revocation of his medical license, which is currently suspended.