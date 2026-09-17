Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Top doctor sentenced to six years for rape, sexual assault

By Diana Bletter Today, 2:35 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Reporter at The Times of Israel

Prof. Arie Levine, suspected of multiple sexual offenses, appears at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on October 4, 2021. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Prof. Arie Levine, suspected of multiple sexual offenses, appears at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on October 4, 2021. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Prof. Arie Levine, a former longtime head of the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition Unit at Wolfson Medical Center, has been sentenced to six years in prison by the Tel Aviv District Court, Hebrew media reports.

The doctor was convicted as part of a plea deal for raping the mother of one of his patients, committing indecent acts against two female patients, and abusing his authority.

Under the terms of the agreement, he deposited NIS 750,000 ($247,000) as compensation for the victims before the sentencing hearing.

Additionally, he committed to notifying the Health Ministry that he will no longer practice medicine and to requesting the permanent revocation of his medical license, which is currently suspended.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.