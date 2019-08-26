Trump says ready to meet Iran’s Rouhani in ‘correct’ circumstances

BIARRITZ, France — US President Donald Trump says he is ready to meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani if the circumstances are “correct.”

“If the circumstances were correct, I would certainly agree to that,” he says at the G7 summit in France, where President Emmanuel Macron attempted to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by hosting Iran’s foreign minister for talks.

Trump speaks shortly after Macron tells reporters that “the conditions for a meeting” between Trump and Rouhani had been created. Macron says he hopes it can take place in the next few weeks, adding: “Nothing is for sure, things are eminently fragile.”

— AFP