Trump’s Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt to quit after peace plan released

Jason Greenblatt, the US administration’s top Middle East peace envoy, is planning to step down after the release of the administration’s long-anticipated peace plan, the White House announces.

“Jason Greenblatt has decided to return to New Jersey to be with his wife and six children, who throughout the administration have resided in New Jersey,” a senior administration official tells reporters on a conference call, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Greenblatt continues to “hold the confidence” of US President Donald Trump and his senior peace team, the official adds.

— Raphael Ahren