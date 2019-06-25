The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Turkish court frees US consulate worker from house arrest
A court in Istanbul has released an employee of the US consulate from house arrest for health reasons.
The court rules, however, that Nazmi Mete Canturk should continue to be barred from leaving the country pending the outcome of his trial.
Canturk — along with his wife and daughter — is on trial accused of links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016. He is among three US diplomatic missions’ Turkish employees to be prosecuted on terror or espionage charges.
The top US diplomat in Turkey, Jeffrey Hovenier, welcomes Canturk’s release but says the US sees “no evidence to support the charges brought against him.”
He calls for a quick resolution of cases brought against his staff.
— AP
‘I’m innocent,’ freed Palestinian rape suspect says after release
As he embraces relatives for the first time in nearly two months, the Palestinian suspect released today due to a lack of evidence tying him to the alleged rape of an Israeli girl declares his innocence.
“I have so much to explain about what I went through,” says an emotional Mahmoud Qadusa, who is mobbed by dozens of Israelis reporters at the Beitunia Crossing, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“I’m a clean person, I know myself, I was always telling them, I’m not that person. They’ll do what they need. I have nothing to do with what they said about me,” he says.
— Jacob Magid
comments