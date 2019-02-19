The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Two arrested after man shot by air rifle outside Paris-area synagogue
French police arrest two teenagers in a suburb of Paris on suspicion that they wounded a person while firing an air rifle at a synagogue on Shabbat.
The two teenagers, who are being investigated as suspects in an anti-Semitic hate crime over the incident, lightly wounded a passerby near the synagogue of Sarcelles on Friday by shooting a lead projectile into his calf, the AFP news agency reports.
The two alleged shooters are aged 15 and 16, the Le Parisien newspaper reports.
They staked out the synagogue from a balcony overlooking the building on Friday night, as worshipers began to gather there.
Moise Kahloun, the president of the Jewish community of Sarcelles, says he does not believe the attack was anti-Semitic. “This is not an anti-Semitic attack, just kids who shot at random.”
— JTA
Netanyahu, Czech PM agree to organize G2G meeting in Prague this year
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and the two leaders agree to hold an inter-governmental meeting “very soon” in Prague.
“The support of your country for Israel has been through thick and thin,” Netanyahu says, according to a statement by his office. “Your country knows what it means to be a small democracy surrounded by hostile forces much bigger than them fighting for its survival and its freedom.”
“We intend to take this up in the G2G meeting very soon and I want to assure you that the room for cooperation between us is boundless,” Netanyahu adds. “I really believe that our two countries working together can achieve great things for both our peoples.”
He says that Israel’s goal in the meeting will be to “conclude some important agreements, including some military agreements, but equally to work on matters of technology and innovation, including the question of helping with Israeli expertise to address some of the Czech Republic’s water problems.
Babis, on his first visit to Israel, says: “Israel is our strategic partner in the Middle East. We have excellent cooperation and that is why the Czech Republic is highly interested to continue in consultation between our governments.”
“Our mutual trade is doing very well. It’s increasing. We’re selling our Skoda Auto cars here and Tatra [cars]. When you finally come to Prague for the G2G I’m sure that we will finalize this acquisition of Israeli mobile air defense radar,” he adds, saying the meeting will happen this year.
PM said to offer ministerial position to Eli Yishai if he unites with Jewish Home
Hebrew-language media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met yesterday with far-right Yachad party leader Eli Yishai and promised to offer him a ministerial position if he accepts Jewish Home’s merger proposal.
According to the deal, Yishai would become 8th on the unified Knesset slate in the upcoming Knesset elections. Netanyahu has been pushing for a merger between right-wing and far right parties, fearing wasted votes if some run alone and don’t gather enough votes to get into the parliament.
Yishai’s associates say that nevertheless, he is leaning toward rejecting the offer.
US charity opens cancer ward for children in Gaza
A US charity has inaugurated the first children’s cancer department in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
The $3 million department, sponsored by the Palestine Children Relief Fund, will help many children avoid the difficult journey of exiting the blockaded area for treatment in Israel and the West Bank, often without an accompanying parent.
At today’s opening, it is called “a symbol of hope.”
The facility — a new floor at Gaza’s pediatric hospital — will provide chemotherapy, though bone marrow transplants and nuclear medicine won’t be available.
The fund says it has an agreement with the World Health Organization to secure free movement of samples to labs in Israel or Jordan.
Israel and Egypt blockaded Gaza, home to 2 million people, when the jihadist Hamas group seized power there in 2007.
— AP
Sanders calls 2020 bid a ‘continuation’ of 2016
US Sen. Bernie Sanders is describing his new White House bid as a “continuation of what we did in 2016.”
Sanders notes that policies he advocated for in 2016 are now embraced by the Democratic Party.
Sanders says, “You know what’s happened in over three years? All of these ideas and many more are now part of the political mainstream.”
Sanders was asked on CBS whether he believes the Democratic Party has come his way. He says, “I don’t want to say that. Most people would say that.”
Sanders announced his 2020 presidential bid earlier today. The 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist challenged Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016.
— AP
Iran oil exports increase despite renewed US sanctions — report
Despite renewed US sanctions on Iran, the Islamic Republic’s oil exports have risen in the first 1.5 months of 2019 and have been higher than expected, the Reuters news agency reports, citing tanker data and industry sources.
Shipments averaged between 1.1 and 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, higher than was first thought, the report says.
So far in February, they have been at 1.25 million bpd, it adds, citing data from Refinitiv Eikon.
Gatherings against anti-Semitism take place across France
Marches and rallies against anti-Semitism are taking place across France following a series of anti-Semitic acts that shocked the country.
Former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy are set to join thousands of protesters and government members on the streets later today.
The recent upsurge in anti-Semitism in France, home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel and the United States, reached a climax last weekend with a torrent of hate speech directed at prominent philosopher Alain Finkielkraut during a march of yellow vest anti-government protesters.
The assault came days after the government reported a big rise in incidents of anti-Semitism last year: 541 registered incidents, up 74 percent from the 311 registered in 2017.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will lead a group of government officials at the main rally at Paris’s famed Republic Square. In addition to the marches, French President Emmanuel Macron, National Assembly president Richard Ferrand and the head of Senate Gerard Larcher will hold a moment of silence at the Shoah memorial in Paris.
Macron is not expected to attend the gathering at the Republic Square, but will deliver a speech at tomorrow’s annual dinner by leading Jewish group CRIF.
— AP
Austrian leader expects US to discuss IS fighters during visit
Austria’s leader says he expects US officials to bring up their desire for European countries to take back captured Islamic State group fighters when he visits Washington this week, but he is “very cautious” on the issue.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is to meet US President Donald Trump tomorrow. The Austria Press Agency reports that he told reporters in Vienna today: “I don’t think you can really prepare for a meeting with Donald Trump.”
However, he said he assumes the Americans will bring up European citizens who fought for IS in Syria after Trump demanded allies take them back and try them. Kurz said there are a few cases that Austria will examine.
He added: “We are very cautious here. For us, protecting the Austrian population of course takes priority.”
— AP
Bernie Sanders says he’s running for US president in 2020
US Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announces that he is running for president in 2020.
“Our campaign is not only about defeating Donald Trump,” the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist from Vermont says in an email to supporters. “Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice.”
An enthusiastic progressive who embraces proposals ranging from Medicare for All to free college tuition, Sanders stunned the Democratic establishment in 2016 with his spirited challenge to Hillary Clinton. While she ultimately became the party’s nominee, his campaign helped lay the groundwork for the leftward lurch that has dominated Democratic politics in the Trump era.
The question now for Sanders is whether he can stand out in a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates who also embrace many of his policy ideas and are newer to the national political stage. That’s far different from 2016, when he was Clinton’s lone progressive adversary.
— AP
comments