Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Ukraine intel claims Putin ordered troops to create ‘man-made catastrophe’ at Chernobyl

11 March 2022, 9:32 pm Edit
A file picture taken on April 13, 2021, shows the giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP)
A file picture taken on April 13, 2021, shows the giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP)

Ukraine’s intelligence service reportedly is claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his troops who have taken over the Chernobyl nuclear reactor to “create a man-made catastrophe” at the site.

The order appears to be part of what the US is saying will be a “false flag” used by Russia to escalate its fighting in Ukraine and even employ chemical weapons.

The Ukrainian intelligence services say that the “man-made catastrophe” will be carried out by Russian operatives who entered the compound yesterday with a group of specialists sent by Belarus.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has downplayed Ukrainian panic over the Russian takeover, but is trying to negotiate a solution between the sides.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed