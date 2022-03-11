Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
Ukraine intel claims Putin ordered troops to create ‘man-made catastrophe’ at Chernobyl
Ukraine’s intelligence service reportedly is claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his troops who have taken over the Chernobyl nuclear reactor to “create a man-made catastrophe” at the site.
The order appears to be part of what the US is saying will be a “false flag” used by Russia to escalate its fighting in Ukraine and even employ chemical weapons.
The Ukrainian intelligence services say that the “man-made catastrophe” will be carried out by Russian operatives who entered the compound yesterday with a group of specialists sent by Belarus.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has downplayed Ukrainian panic over the Russian takeover, but is trying to negotiate a solution between the sides.
