Urging compromise, Rivlin calls to form government ‘as soon as possible’

President Reuven Rivlin says he is giving Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz the mandate to form the next government because Netanyahu was unable to do so.

He calls for unity and underscores the importance of forming a government following the deadlocked September elections.

“These are fateful days,” Rivlin says at the ceremony held at the President’s Residence. “The urgency of the hour and the challenges that we are facing us obligate us to form a government as soon as possible.”

“As long as there are boycotts and delegitimization of certain groups in Israeli society, and as long as there is no real willingness to compromise and come to an agreement, there will not be a government.”