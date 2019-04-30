URWP head said to cave on conditioning joining government on support for immunity bill

In Blue and White’s first faction meeting of the new Knesset, Benny Gantz says his centrist party will work to block any effort to shield lawmakers suspected of criminality from prosecution.

“We won’t allow the Knesset to become a city of refuge for lawbreakers,” Gantz says, hours before the 21st Knesset is sworn in.

Gantz’s comments appear to refer to calls by some right-wing MKs for legislation that would grant lawmakers immunity. The push is seen as an effort to prevent the indictment of Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom the attorney general has said he will charge in a series of corruption cases pending a hearing.

Also during the faction meeting, Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid again rules out joining a unity government with Netanyahu’s Likud.