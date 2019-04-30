The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Gantz vows to prevent Knesset from becoming ‘city of refuge’ for lawbreakers
In Blue and White’s first faction meeting of the new Knesset, Benny Gantz says his centrist party will work to block any effort to shield lawmakers suspected of criminality from prosecution.
“We won’t allow the Knesset to become a city of refuge for lawbreakers,” Gantz says, hours before the 21st Knesset is sworn in.
Gantz’s comments appear to refer to calls by some right-wing MKs for legislation that would grant lawmakers immunity. The push is seen as an effort to prevent the indictment of Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom the attorney general has said he will charge in a series of corruption cases pending a hearing.
Also during the faction meeting, Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid again rules out joining a unity government with Netanyahu’s Likud.
URWP head said to cave on conditioning joining government on support for immunity bill
Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz has acceded to his deputy Bezalel Smotrich’s demand that the national religious faction make support for the so-called immunity bill a condition for joining the next government, the Walla news site reports.
According to Walla, Peretz was initially wary of placing backing for the immunity law among URWP’s coalition demands, putting him at odds with Smotrich.
Smotrich has been the most vocal supporter of the immunity bill, which he says could ensure a Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government can serve out its term even if the premier is indicted on corruption charges.
URWP is an alliance of Peretz’s Jewish Home party, Smotrich’s National Union and the extremist Otzma Yehudit that was formed ahead of national elections earlier this month.
Liberman says ready to sit in opposition if issues on religion and state not solved
Hours before the swearing-in ceremony for the 21st Knesset, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman says his party could sit in the opposition if his policy demands are not met by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
“Everyone agrees that we need to establish a right wing national government as soon. As possible. No one has strength for another election,” he says in his party’s first press conference of the new parliament.
“But we will not give in on the the demands we have made,” he stresses, reiterating that his party would not join a coalition led by Netanyahu unless his demands are met on security, immigration, and religion and state issues, in a government likely to be dominated by the religious right.
Liberman says that his number one priority was setting the state pension and disability benefits at 3,800 NIS ($1,050) per month, 70 percent of the current minimum wage. But he admits that his party’s position on religion and state issues presented a bigger obstacle.
“There are many obstacles. Many, many obstacles,” he says.
Liberman, whose base of supporters is largely made up of secular immigrants from the former Soviet Union, campaigned on opposing “religious coercion,” and supports public transportation and allowing mini-markets to remain open on Shabbat, in addition to ending the Chief Rabbinate’s control over marriage and divorce, and passing the enlistment bill.
“We support and want a Jewish state but we oppose and will not accept religious coercion,” he says.
— Raoul Wootliff
Abbas to meet Putin in Russia following Ramadan
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia after Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Azzam al-Ahmad tells Voice of Palestine, the official PA radio station.
Eid al-Fitr will take place at the beginning of June.
Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, has said the White House will publicize a plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after Ramadan.
— Adam Rasgon
Erdogan: F-35 program doomed to fail without Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a US F-35 fighter aircraft program that excludes Turkey would be “doomed to a total collapse.”
Erdogan makes the comments today at a defense industry fair amid warnings from Washington that Turkey’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 missile system will jeopardize Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program.
The issue has deepened a rift between the NATO allies. Washington says the S-400 would pose a threat to the F-35 program; Turkey rejects the claim and wants a joint committee to review the possible risks.
Erdogan says: “Turkey does not accept any impositions in the defense field, nor will it” in the future.
He says Turkey has taken steps to produce its own fighter plane and is also planning to build unmanned fighter planes.
— AP
Iran’s Rouhani says workers ‘on front line’ against US
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls on Iranian workers Tuesday to boost non-oil exports and import substitution, telling them they were “on the front line” against America and its tightening sanctions.
Last year, US President Donald Trump reimposed crippling US sanctions after abandoning a landmark nuclear agreement between major powers and Iran.
Last week, his administration announced that from Thursday it would end oil purchase waivers granted to Iran’s main customers including China, India and Turkey.
The move has piled new pressure on Iran’s reeling economy that the International Monetary Fund was already projecting would shrink by 6.0 percent this year.
Addressing workers in a south Tehran sports complex on the eve of May Day, Rouhani says that boosting Iran’s manufacturing output was vital to shore up the value of the rial.
“Whenever you go for self-sufficiency, you have increased the national currency’s value and the more you can increase production for exports, you have increased our foreign currency revenue,” Rouhani says in the speech broadcast live on state television.
“America’s purpose in cutting oil exports is to reduce our foreign currency revenue and the way to counter it is through the production and export of non-oil goods,” he adds.
— AFP
Venezuelan government says it is putting down coup bid
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s government says it is putting down a small coup attempt by military “traitors” working with right-wing opponents.
Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez’s comments on Twitter come after opposition leader Juan Guaido calls for a military uprising in a video that shows him surrounded by heavily armed soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez at a Caracas air base.
Guaido says soldiers who had taken to the streets were protecting Venezuela’s constitution. He makes the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.
“The moment is now,” he says.
— AP
En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt
— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019
comments