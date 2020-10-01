US official: Israel-Lebanon border talks to begin in mid-October

The New York City school district is rolling out a monthly plan to test students and staff for the coronavirus.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city plans to do more than 100,000 virus tests on students a month, at a cost of between $78 and $90 per test.

The nation’s largest school district will test 10% to 20% of students and staff in every building monthly, beginning Thursday, the same day the final wave of the district’s more than 1 million students began returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms.

De Blasio announces the plan as part of an agreement with the teachers’ union to avert a strike. At least 79 Department of Education employees have died of COVID-19.

Los Angeles public schools launched a similar $150 million testing program.

The CDC says coronavirus in school-age children in the US has been rising since early September, when many returned to classrooms.

— AP