US official: Israel-Lebanon border talks to begin in mid-October
US envoy David Schenker says the border negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will start in the week of October 12.
Lebanon and Israel said earlier they will hold US-brokered negotiations on their disputed land and maritime borders, in what Washington hailed as a “historic” agreement between two sides, who are technically still at war.
NYC school district to test monthly for virus
The New York City school district is rolling out a monthly plan to test students and staff for the coronavirus.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city plans to do more than 100,000 virus tests on students a month, at a cost of between $78 and $90 per test.
The nation’s largest school district will test 10% to 20% of students and staff in every building monthly, beginning Thursday, the same day the final wave of the district’s more than 1 million students began returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms.
De Blasio announces the plan as part of an agreement with the teachers’ union to avert a strike. At least 79 Department of Education employees have died of COVID-19.
Los Angeles public schools launched a similar $150 million testing program.
The CDC says coronavirus in school-age children in the US has been rising since early September, when many returned to classrooms.
Netanyahu’s lawyers buy more time to respond to charges, likely delaying trial
The Jerusalem District Court gives Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s until November 29 to respond to the criminal indictment against him, pushing back the original October 18 date, according to Hebrew media reports.
The delay comes as Netanyahu’s lawyers seek to obtain additional evidence from the investigation into the premier.
The 40-day delay is likely to push off the evidentiary stage of the trial, which is scheduled to begin in January, with three hearings per week.
Small protests against Netanyahu held across country
Israelis around the country continue to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — within a kilometer of their homes, and in small groups, in accordance with the lockdown rules — after Knesset legislation curtails mass demonstrations due to soaring virus rates.
Mossad chief visited Bahrain, met security chiefs — reports
Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, visited the kingdom of Bahrain yesterday, according to the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
Cohen met with Bahraini security chiefs Lieutenant General Adel bin Khalifa Al-Fadil and Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa during his visit.
“The two sides discussed issues of common interest and stressed the importance of the declaration in support of peace signed between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel, and the role that it will contribute in a significant way towards promoting stability, upholding peace values in the region, and opening horizons for cooperation between the two countries,” according to BNA.
629 Israelis died of the coronavirus in September
According to Health Ministry data, 629 Israelis died of the coronavirus in September.
The death toll from the virus stands at 1,571.
IDF will operate two new coronavirus wards in Haifa hospital
The Israel Defense Forces is preparing to open and run two coronavirus wards in Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center amid concerns that the number of patients requiring hospitalization will skyrocket in the coming weeks, a military spokesperson says.
This would appear to be the first time in the country’s history that the military was formally charged with providing medical treatment to civilians, IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters.
Though the military has completed its planning for the measure — working with the Health Ministry and the medical center to work out the details — the matter will require final approval from the government before it goes forward. Zilberman says the military expects to begin opening the wards in the next two to four weeks.
In understated, but unmistakable criticism, the Zilberman indicates the military is not in favor of loaning troops to the police to assist in enforcement of the national lockdown.
“It’s not one of our most effective missions,” Zilberman says.
EU agency begins reviewing Oxford coronavirus vaccine
The European Medicines Agency has begun its first review process for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
The EU regulator says it had started a “rolling review” process it hopes will expedite any eventual approval.
The EMA has begun analyzing the preliminary information from scientists on the Oxford vaccine, which suggest the vaccine “triggers the production of antibodies and T-Cells,” referring to immune system cells that target the virus. The agency says it was waiting for data from ongoing late-stage tests of the vaccine involving thousands of people, which it hopes will be shared in the coming months.
A similar process was used to approve remdesivir, one of the only licensed drugs to treat COVID-19. That approval was issued in just over one month; the standard process can take nearly seven months.
The Oxford vaccine is proceeding with a large trial in the UK even though a similar study has been halted in the US while the FDA examines a report of a serious neurological side effect in a British trial participant.
Macron says Syrian jihadists operating in Karabakh
French President Emmanuel Macron says Syrian jihadist fighters are operating in Nagorny Karabakh, where Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in heavy fighting.
Macron says he had evidence that militants had traveled through the Turkish city of Gaziantep on their way to the conflict in the Caucasus, where the fiercest clashes in years have left nearly 130 people dead.
“We have information today that indicates with certainty that Syrian fighters from jihadist groups have transited through Gaziantep to reach the theatre of operations in Nagorny Karabakh,” Macron says as he arrives for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.
“This is a very serious new fact, which changes the situation.”
Meretz says Haredi politicians have ‘blood on their hands,’ then deletes post
A campaign poster shared on social media by the Meretz party accuses ultra-Orthodox politicians of having “blood on their hands.”
It is deleted a short while later.
The poster, which features images of Shas leader Aryeh Deri and United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Litzman, is a criticism of their coronavirus policies and comes amid a huge surge in virus cases among Haredim and in the entire country.
The poster is condemned by opposition leader Yair Lapid, who calls it “unbearable and illegitimate.”
“This is not what the State of Israel and the people of Israel need. I strongly condemn this statement. This is not how we’ll get out of the crisis,” he tweets.
Lapid commends Meretz for erasing the post.
UN peacekeeping force says ready to assist Israel-Lebanon talks
The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon says it is prepared to assist in the proposed direct talks between Israel and Lebanon over the country’s maritime border.
“The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon welcomes today’s announcement of a framework agreement to launch negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on maritime and land border demarcation between the two countries,” a spokesman for the organization says.
“UNIFIL stands ready to extend to the parties all the support at its disposal and facilitate efforts towards a resolution of this upcoming negotiations and move forward with Blue Line demarcation,” he adds.
UNIFIL is technically charged with ensuring the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War and called for the removal of Hezbollah and all other armed groups from southern Lebanon, but due to limitations of its mandate often serves instead as a mediator between Israel and Lebanon, which do not have official ties.
Official: Ultra-Orthodox yeshivas won’t reopen in late October
Ultra-Orthodox yeshivas won’t reopen in late October, says the IDF general who is coordinating the government’s virus response with the Haredim.
Roni Numa says the schools will only reopen when the government allows all students over the age of 10 to go back to class.
France to hand back paintings looted by Nazis
The French government agrees to hand back three looted paintings to the heirs of a Jewish collector who died in a German concentration camp.
The canvases by Fauvist Andre Derain were once owned by the renowned Parisian gallery owner Rene Gimpel, who was denounced by a rival dealer after joining the Resistance to fight against Nazi occupation and France’s collaborationist Vichy government.
The decision comes after an appeals court in Paris on Wednesday overturned a lower court’s decision not to hand back the works.
They are housed at the modern art museum in Troyes and the Cantini museum in Marseille.
The works, painted between 1907 and 1910, were taken as spoils when Gimpel was arrested.
The lower court had found there were doubts about the authenticity of the paintings, but appeals judges said there were “accurate, serious and consistent indications” that the works were the same ones taken from Gimpel.
“This is great,” says Corinne Hershkovitch, a lawyer for Gimpel’s heirs, who are still trying to recover other works in his collection.
“The court agreed on the points we put forward and we are very happy to be recognized,” she says.
Gimpel, who was of Jewish descent, was a prominent art collector in the early 20th century. Active in the Resistance, he fled Paris early in World War II and headed for the French Riviera.
He was arrested in 1944 and deported to Neuengamme concentration camp near Hamburg, Germany, where he died the following year.
— AFP
Foreign minister hopeful Lebanon talks will boost region’s stability
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi thanks the United States for three years of intensive diplomatic efforts that yielded direct talks between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by Washington, over disputed borders.
Ashkenazi, in a tweet, says: “I believe that success in the talks will significantly contribute to the stability of the region and promote prosperity for the citizens of both Israel and Lebanon.”
5 serious virus patients cured in experimental trial in Jerusalem
Enlivex Therapeutics says five coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus within days after being administered the Allocetra immunotherapy in a clinical trial at Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital.
“The clinical trial included five COVID-19 patients, three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five patients had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days (severe) and 8.5 days (critical), following administration of AllocetraTM, at which time they were all COVID-19 PCR negative,” a statement says.
“There were no reported severe adverse events relating to the administration of AllocetraTM in the patients, and the therapy was well-tolerated,” it says.
21,000 Haredim sick with coronavirus, official says
Roni Numa, an Israeli major general who is serving as the liaison to the ultra-Orthodox community on the virus, says there are 21,000 COVID-19 cases among Haredim.
He says 5,000 are recovering in coronavirus hotels.
Numa says most yeshiva students who are sick with the virus are under observation.
“Nearly all of the confirmed yeshiva students are in the yeshivas, in hotels, and in… [other facilities] where they are receiving assistance,” he says. “The sense that there are thousands of confirmed cases [among yeshiva students] wandering around the community is simply incorrect.”
US cheers ‘historic’ Israel-Lebanon talks on borders
The US State Department welcomes the talks between Lebanon and Israel over the maritime borders and disputed land border, calling it “historic.”
“The agreement between the two parties on a common framework for maritime discussions will allow both countries to begin discussions, which have the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for Lebanese and Israeli citizens alike. Today’s announcement is a vital step forward that serves the interests of Lebanon and Israel, of the region, and of the United States.
“Recognizing the positive experience of the Tripartite mechanism, the United States also looks forward to separate expert-level talks to define unresolved issues related to the Blue Line, which offer the promise of another positive step for regional stability,” it says.
Putin, Trump, Macron urge ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Karabakh
The presidents of Russia, the United States and France call for a ceasefire in the Nagorny Karabakh region, urging Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit to talks without delay or preconditions.
“We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces,” French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump of the US say in a statement released by the Elysee.
“We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations,” say the leaders, whose countries are the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group that has sought a solution to the conflict since the 1990s.
The statement says such talks should be “in good faith and without preconditions” and be held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
The Minsk group, which was created by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 1992, has on occasion overseen summits between Armenian and Azeri leaders but has failed to find any lasting resolution to the conflict.
Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions
Iran’s currency drops to its lowest value ever at 300,000 rial for each dollar amid severe US sanctions against the country.
The rial has tumbled from a rate of around 262,000 in mid-September, a 12% drop.
Iran’s currency was at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
Following US President Donald Trump’s decision more than two years ago to withdraw the US from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions on Iran, the currency unexpectedly rallied for some time.
Iranian officials for months have warned exporters to bring their foreign earnings home from abroad or face having their export licenses revoked, and the central bank has warned it would publish the names of violators.
In June, the central bank reported that Iranian companies export more than $40 billion in non-oil products per year, and officials say some 50% of that remains abroad. Traders blame the sanctions for sparking a failure in returning export earnings.
Lebanon confirms US-mediated talks with Israel over maritime borders
Lebanon and Israel will hold UN-mediated talks on their disputed land and maritime borders, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announces.
The United States will act as a facilitator during the talks, which are due to be held in the southern Lebanon border town of Naqoura, Berri tells a news conference without providing a date for the negotiations.
Leader of Karlin-Stolin Hasidic sect said hospitalized with COVID-19
The leader of the Karlin-Stolin Hasidic dynasty, Boruch Meir Yaakov Shochet, is hospitalized with COVID-19.
He has been taken to the Laniado Medical Center in Netanya, the Behadrey Haredim news site says.
The community message urges all to follow the health restrictions. The Hasidic group has closed all of its synagogues and learning centers amid the pandemic, with its religious leader ordering all to strictly follow the rules and wear masks, according to the Haredi site.
UK study: 1 in 200 people in England infected with coronavirus
British scientists are reporting that the rate of coronavirus infection across England has jumped four-fold in the last month and even higher in regions like northwest England and London.
That’s according to a large government-commissioned study that randomly tested tens of thousands of people in the community. But the researchers also say the epidemic does not appear to be growing exponentially at the moment.
“There is some evidence of a deceleration,” says Paul Elliott, chair of epidemiology at Imperial College London, who led the study. Elliott says some of the recently imposed measures in the UK, including banning gatherings of more than six people, may have helped slow the spread of COVID-19.
Elliott says about 1 in 200 people across England are infected with the coronavirus, an increase from about 1 in 800 people in early September.
“We need to get on top of this now so we don’t have an exponential increase,” he says.
Elliott and colleagues note that the steep rise in cases began in August — when the UK government launched a month-long promotion offering people steep discounts to eat out at restaurants.
The study also notes that rates of infection are increasing among all age groups in England, with the highest prevalence among 18- to 24-year-olds. The scientists reported that Black people and those of Asian descent were twice as likely to have COVID-19 as white people.
Gamzu says Moshe Bar Siman-Tov would be a worthy successor
Gamzu says former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov would be a worthy successor to his post as the country’s top official on the virus response, which he is expected to vacate in November.
Bar Siman-Tov is “a friend,” he says.
“If they decide he’s the next candidate, I would welcome it. He’s a worthy” choice, he says, a day after the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Bar Siman-Tov was offered the position.
Gamzu: Lockdown is ‘effective’ but we won’t lower rates like in April
Gamzu, in remarks to reporters, says the second lockdown appears to be “effective.”
“It’s effective, but will we get to lowered rates as during Passover? No, we’re not there,” he says.
He says predictions on how long the lockdown will last are “not final.”
“Next week will be fateful,” the coronavirus czar says.
Gamzu also addresses Health Minister Yuli Edelstein’s call that he remain in the position after November. He says he’ll consider it, but prefers to go back to running the Ichilov Medical Center.
Health official: Outgoing flight ban due to ‘equality,’ not virus concerns
The head of Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Elari-Price, says Israel’s outgoing flight restrictions are more about “equality” than genuine coronavirus concerns, in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster.
“It is hard to tell people in the State of Israel that they have restrictions and they cannot move, but those who have money can buy a plane ticket,” she says.
She clarifies that there is a health risk to flying, but says the epidemiological risks alone don’t justify the ban.
The Israeli government slapped restrictions on outgoing flights on Friday as part of a slew of measures to bolster the virus lockdown. In doing so, the government stopped the sale of airline tickets, while allowing those who previously bought tickets to depart the country.
Virus czar: 40% of recent virus cases are among ultra-Orthodox
Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says the surge in virus cases today is still catch-up from the weekend and Yom Kippur, when most testing centers and labs were closed.
“The 9,000 new cases didn’t surprise me, since it was taken after Yom Kippur. This is a total from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We can assume we’ll see these numbers continue today,” he tells reporters.
Gamzu says the number of cases among the ultra-Orthodox community is on the rise.
“Forty percent of the confirmed [cases] are ultra-Orthodox,” he says, referring to recent diagnoses.
The ultra-Orthodox make up some 12% of the population.
He says the number of virus cases among the elderly in the ultra-Orthodox community is also climbing.
Police find woman dead in her Ashkelon home
Police find the lifeless body of a woman in her home in the southern city of Ashkelon.
The circumstances of her death aren’t clear.
The woman’s husband has been taken in for questioning, according to the Ynet news site.
Russia accuses poisoned opposition leader of working with CIA
Russia accuses opposition leader Alexei Navalny of working for the CIA and making “groundless and unacceptable statements” after he claimed President Vladimir Putin had orchestrated his poisoning.
“We believe that such charges against the Russian president are absolutely groundless and unacceptable,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says. He also claims that the Central Intelligence Agency was “currently working” with Navalny.
Body of baby found near Haifa cemetery
The body of an infant has been found near a cemetery in the northern city of Haifa.
Police are investigating.
Health Ministry worker suspected of accepting bribes to waive quarantine
A worker at the Health Ministry is suspected of accepting bribes in exchange for waiving quarantine requirements for those exposed to the coronavirus.
The employee, who works in the appeals unit, has been arrested and is being questioned, police say.
Deputy AG: No conflict of interest for Netanyahu to rein in protests
Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can legally make health decisions restricting weekly demonstrations against him.
She says there is no conflict of interest, according to Hebrew media reports.
Warning of a slippery slope, Zilber writes in response to an organization’s query on the issue that since the protests are targeting the government, it could likewise be argued that all ministers must therefore be banned from dealing with the demonstrations.
The weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu’s corruption cases have been scaled back amid the pandemic lockdown, sparking an outcry.
