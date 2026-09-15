US sank two IRGC boats trying to snatch Navy drone — report

The vessels described in media reports as “fishing boats” struck by the US military yesterday were being used by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to try to snatch an American drone, Axios reports.

According to a US official, the US Navy identified the IRGC attempt, and a US drone fired two missiles, destroying both boats. Iranian media said fishing boats were hit and that fishermen were missing.

“Iranian small boats recently attempted to take possession of a US unmanned surface vessel, ” says US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins, “but they were unsuccessful after CENTCOM forcefully responded.”

“The surface drone remains under US operational control,” he says.

A US official also tells Axios that Navy ships are leading tankers through Hormuz during the day, and not only at night, as has been the case in recent weeks. The official adds that an average of 40 ships make it through the strait every day, transporting 14 million barrels of oil a day.