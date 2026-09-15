Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

US sank two IRGC boats trying to snatch Navy drone — report

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:51 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The vessels described in media reports as “fishing boats” struck by the US military yesterday were being used by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to try to snatch an American drone, Axios reports.

According to a US official, the US Navy identified the IRGC attempt, and a US drone fired two missiles, destroying both boats. Iranian media said fishing boats were hit and that fishermen were missing.

“Iranian small boats recently attempted to take possession of a US unmanned surface vessel, ” says US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins, “but they were unsuccessful after CENTCOM forcefully responded.”

“The surface drone remains under US operational control,” he says.

A US official also tells Axios that Navy ships are leading tankers through Hormuz during the day, and not only at night, as has been the case in recent weeks. The official adds that an average of 40 ships make it through the strait every day, transporting 14 million barrels of oil a day.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.