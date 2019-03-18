US Supreme Court won’t intervene in synagogue dispute

Channel 12’s Amit Segal, who broke the story on the alleged Iranian hacking of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s phone, denies he received the information from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid accusations the premier leaked the report to damage his political rival.

“Making an exception due to all sort of false conspiracy theories, I am writing here explicitly what I’ve already hinted on Friday: The source of the story on Benny Gantz is not the prime minister, his associates, or anyone around him,” writes Segal on Twitter.

He also accuses critics who are calling for an investigation into the leak — which include a former Mossad chief and Blue and White — of being “hypocritical,” noting the information was cleared for publication by the military censor.