Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Voters report Charedi Public voting slips are missing from Bnei Brak polling stations
Voters report that Charedi Public voting slips were not found at polling stations in Bnei Brak, and they had to ask election supervisors for them.
A voter tells the Kan public broadcaster: “Only once my wife requested did they start moving slips around and suddenly ‘find’ them.”
“Not everyone feels comfortable asking polling booth supervisors who are all Haredi why voting slips are missing,” the voter says.
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