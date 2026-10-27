Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Voters report Charedi Public voting slips are missing from Bnei Brak polling stations

Today, 12:16 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Voters report that Charedi Public voting slips were not found at polling stations in Bnei Brak, and they had to ask election supervisors for them.

A voter tells the Kan public broadcaster: “Only once my wife requested did they start moving slips around and suddenly ‘find’ them.”

“Not everyone feels comfortable asking polling booth supervisors who are all Haredi why voting slips are missing,” the voter says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.