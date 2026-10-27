Voters start casting ballots as polling stations open across Israel

Polls are now nationwide, as Israeli voters begin to cast their ballots for the 26th Knesset.

Some 7.3 million people are eligible to vote, with polling stations to remain open until 10 a.m.

The final opinion surveys published before polls opened showed a tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the opposition factions led by former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, though both are forecast to fall short of a ruling majority if they maintain their campaign promises not to govern with certain other factions.