IDF says troops arrested Egyptian national who breached the border fence overnight

An Egyptian national crossed the border fence into Israel overnight, before being apprehended by troops, the military says.

The IDF says the civilian was spotted by soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras crossing the Egyptian border near the Israeli town of Nitzana.

Troops were dispatched to the scene and the man was detained and taken for further questioning.

The IDF says it views the incident “gravely,” and continues to be on heightened alert in the area during election day.

Incidents of people illegally crossing the Egyptian border into Israel have been relatively rare in recent years.