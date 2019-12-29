Woman charged with stealing $180,000 from blind Holocaust survivor

Anat Dayan, a 47-year-old resident of the coastal city of Ashkelon, is charged with stealing more than NIS 620,000 ($180,000) from a blind Holocaust survivor, Hebrew-language media reports.

The woman has been working for the 83-year-old man for three years, helping him with financial and bureaucratic issues. She had full access to his credit card details.

The Holocaust survivor’s son discovered the theft last month, when her employment was terminated.

Prosecutors file a request to keep the defendant in custody until the end of court proceedings.