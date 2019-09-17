Yesha Council warns turnout low in West Bank settlements

Some left-wing Israelis are laughing it up over Likud’s “gevalt!” campaign, which seek to pressure their voters to head to the polls by alleging massive voter turnout for the other side.

“Listen, I’m now in Tel Aviv and there’s an immense line here of leftists the likes of which I’ve never seen before. Something is happening here, I’m telling you,” writes Haaretz’s crime reporter Josh Breiner in a tweet that includes a photo of people standing in line in Tel Aviv.

He continues: “In my forty years of journalism I’ve never seen this kind of hysteria.”

Then comes the punch line: “It’s the line for Benedict’s at Sarona Market” — a popular restaurant.

תקשיבו, אני עכשיו בתל אביב ויש כאן תור עצום שלא ראיתי כדוגמתו של אנשי שמאל, משהו קורה אני אומר לכם. 40 שנה אני עיתונאי ולא ראיתי היסטריה כזו. סתם, זה התור לבנדיקט בשרונה מרקט. pic.twitter.com/L4OxVkhDnt — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) September 17, 2019

Mickey Gitzin, a longtime left-wing activist and now head of the New Israel Fund’s Israel office, urges leftists and Arabs to vote, if only to avoid any embarrassment for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent the day warning of an Arab and leftist run on the polls.

“To prevent the embarrassing situation where we discover, God forbid, that the prime minister is lying, dear Arabs and leftists, please vote in droves. This isn’t an endorsement of any side, only a real concern for the integrity of the institution of the prime minister.”