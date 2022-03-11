Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Zelensky slams Russia deploying Syria ‘murderers’ to Ukraine

By AFP 11 March 2022, 3:45 pm Edit
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is hiring “murderers” from Syria to fight in Ukraine after Moscow said fighters from the war-torn nation would be allowed to join its forces.

“It’s a war with a very stubborn enemy… who has decided to hire mercenaries against our citizens. Murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed… like they are doing here to us,” he says in a video statement on Telegram.

