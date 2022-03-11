Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
Zelensky slams Russia deploying Syria ‘murderers’ to Ukraine
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is hiring “murderers” from Syria to fight in Ukraine after Moscow said fighters from the war-torn nation would be allowed to join its forces.
“It’s a war with a very stubborn enemy… who has decided to hire mercenaries against our citizens. Murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed… like they are doing here to us,” he says in a video statement on Telegram.
comments