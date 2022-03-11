Zelensky slams Russia deploying Syria ‘murderers’ to Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is hiring “murderers” from Syria to fight in Ukraine after Moscow said fighters from the war-torn nation would be allowed to join its forces.

“It’s a war with a very stubborn enemy… who has decided to hire mercenaries against our citizens. Murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed… like they are doing here to us,” he says in a video statement on Telegram.