Madonna likely to perform at Eurovision in Tel Aviv

It looks like Madonna will perform two songs at the Eurovision Song Contest being hosted in Tel Aviv in May, courtesy of philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

The cost will be about $1.5 million.

“I can only say with much happiness that there is a green light from the philanthropist,” producer Dani Ben Naim told Army Radio on Sunday morning.

“Adams just wants to help the State of Israel with its foreign relations and we’ll sit with Madonna’s people to work on things, which all look good, and move it forward.”

Canadian millionaire Adams has lived in Israel since 2012, and has funded several major projects, including the Giro d’Italia Big Start bike race that took place in the Jerusalem area last year.

He also recently donated $5 million to SpaceIL, the non-profit organization that is behind the initiative to land the first Israeli spacecraft on the moon.

Madonna last performed in Israel during the summer of 2012.