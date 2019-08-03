Man, 2 children seriously injured after suspected drunk driver mows down family

A man and his two daughters, aged 5 and 7, were in serious condition and a woman was moderately injured after they were hit by a car driven by a suspected drunk driver in the town of Kiryat Gat on Saturday.

A paramedic for the Magen David Adom emergency service said the man and 7-year-old were unconscious and suffering from very severe internal injuries. The 5-year-old suffered severe abdominal wounds and the woman had lower body injuries.

The injured were taken to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center, some by helicopter, for treatment.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the family was hit when a car driven by a young man swerved and mounted the sidewalk.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

An eyewitness told the Ynet news site that the vehicle was driven erratically and the driver didn’t appear to slow down as he reached the intersection.

“I saw the driver coming from a distance, he was driving in a zig-zag pattern and it looked like something was wrong. I didn’t even manage to turn my head and he hit the family. He was driving fast — in my opinion, he didn’t even slow down,” the witness said. “They were walking along the sidewalk and were not even close to the road. It was shocking.”