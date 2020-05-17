Man, 60, dies of heatstroke in Dimona amid scorching heatwave

As temperatures around the country soared Sunday, a 60-year-old man died of heatstroke in the southern town of Dimona, the Magen David Adom emergency service reported.

MDA medics arrived at the scene on Herzl Street to find the man unconscious. They worked for an hour to resuscitate him before being forced to declare his death.

Also on Sunday, a 79-year-old resident of the northern town of Yokne’am was rushed to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center unconscious and in critical condition due to heatstroke. His condition was deteriorating, the hospital said.

On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces canceled all ground exercises through Tuesday, in light of the risks posed by the heatwave, with temperatures predicted to exceed 45°C (113°F) in parts of the country.

The military initially planned to allow exercises, with some safety precautions, but the head of IDF Ground Forces Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick decided to fully cancel all of them in light of fresh forecasts late Saturday night.

Temperatures were not expected to fall until the weekend.

The Health Ministry has issued a warning to the elderly and people with health conditions, instructing them to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, and drink plenty of fluids.

Temperatures were projected to reach up to 41°C (105°F) in Afula and Beersheba, 36-37°C (96.8°F) in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and 34°C (93.2°F) in Safed.

The high temperatures are expected to persist in the coming days, with Beit She’an reaching up to 46°C (114.8°F) and Tiberias 45°C (113°F) by Tuesday.