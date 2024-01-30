Man convicted of murder for killing driver in parking spot dispute

A man was convicted Tuesday for murder with depraved indifference for shooting dead a man during a row over a parking spot in 2019.

The Lod District Court convicted Victor Katan, 76, after he fatally wounded Ofir Hasdai, 40, when he fired at him twice with a pistol.

Hasdai’s wife and two of their three daughters were with him at the time in parking lot of the Azrieli shopping mall in Ramle. He was trying to park in a disabled spot for his wife, who has muscular dystrophy.

The court rejected Katan’s claim that the first shot he fired was in self-defense and though it found he had “sincere concern for his wife,” who was also involved in the physical altercation, “there was no justification for the shooting.”

As for the second shot, the court did not accept Katan’s claim that it was accidental and because his hand was shaking.

Rather, the judges said, Katan “acted out of great indifference and out of awareness of the nature of the act,” but conceded “it was not proven that he acted out of a desire to cause the death of the deceased.”

Prosecutors asked that Katan be immediately incarcerated but the court rejected the request due to his health. He was prohibited from leaving the country.

Presiding Judge Liora Brody addressed Hasdai’s widow, Dikla, and offered her condolences.

“We hope that when the process is over, it will help you in the rehabilitation process with the girls as well, so that you know that this chapter is behind you. We wish that you will know no more sorrow,” Brody said.

Dikla Hasdai pushed back, asking “Why isn’t he in prison? It’s been four years,” the Ynet outlet reported.

“The trial is not that simple,” Brody replied.

“I am happy that he is guilty of course, and that the punishment will come as it should and he will get what he deserves,” Hasdai told the media after the hearing. “This is a great relief and you can take a deep breath, because it happened four years ago and we didn’t know what was going on.”

She said the family is “glad that at least he will receive a punishment.”

According to court papers, Katan and his wife Monica arrived in their car and began looking for a parking spot. Monica Katan exited and searched on foot, eventually finding a place for the car to park.

After the vehicle entered the bay, and while her husband was still inside, Hasdai, his wife and two of their daughters arrived in another car seeking to use the adjacent spot but found that it was partially blocked because the Katan’s vehicle was parked over the line.

A row developed when Hasdai shouted at Monica. “Why are you parked in two spots?”

Monica then hit Hasdai with her bag and he responded by shouting “Why are you raising your hands at me?” the indictment said.

Hasdai pushed Monica with both hands causing her to fall to the ground. He then moved to return to his own vehicle.

Victor Katan came out of his car and shouted at Hasdai, “Why are you hitting my wife?”

According to the indictment he then went back to his own car, retrieved a licensed pistol from a bag and, without warning, shot Hasdai, hitting him in his right hip.

Hasdai responded, “Why are you shooting me?” According to the indictment, Monica also told Katan to stop using the gun. At that point Katan aimed at Hasdai’s chest and fired again, causing the fatal injury.