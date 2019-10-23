Man holes up inside French museum, writes threatening messages in Arabic

NICE, France — At least one man was holed up at a museum in southern France on Wednesday, where threatening messages in Arabic have been written on the building’s walls, a police source told AFP.

Officers surrounded the archaeology museum in the Mediterranean town of Saint-Raphael, where the man, possibly with an accomplice, broke in overnight and refused to communicate with police.

One of the messages reads “the museum is going to become a hell,” the source said, without specifying if the man was armed or if other people were in the building.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In a Twitter message police warned people to avoid the area in the historic center of the resort town tucked between Cannes and Saint-Tropez.

???? Un homme retranché dans le musée archéologique de Saint-Raphaël, une intervention du Raid est en cours https://t.co/h8ppp9YMd1 pic.twitter.com/g583K4gZUq — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) October 23, 2019

“The entire neighborhood is locked down… We’ve been ordered to stay in the restaurant,” Sebastian, an employee at the Duplex restaurant opposite the museum, told the local Nice-Matin newspaper.

The museum, a historic monument, includes a medieval stone church and a vast collection of amphoras and other items from the region’s Roman history.