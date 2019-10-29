Man jailed for 15 years for raping his partner’s daughter over 4 years

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for repeatedly raping and sexually abusing his partner’s teenage daughter over a period of four years, Channel 12 news reported.

He was also ordered to pay compensation at NIS 250,000 ($71,000).

The man, aged 50, was in a relationship with the victim’s mother between 2013 and 2018 and at one point moved in with the two.

The abuse began when the girl was 14 years old and continued until she was 18. During the last two years, he was found to have raped her several times a month.

Judges in the case said the punishment “reflects the severity of the accused’s actions… The court recognized the serious damage caused to the plaintiff.”