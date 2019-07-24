Man killed in apparent mob-related car explosion in Tel Aviv

A man was killed in Tel Aviv Tuesday night when a car exploded on Kibbutz Galuyot Road in the city’s south.

Police were investigating the cause of the incident.

Though an underworld hit was initially suspected, officials said findings at the scene pointed to the possibility that the bomb accidentally detonated as the man was transporting it.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The deceased was a 23-year-old man. It was not immediately clear whether he was known to police.

Drive-by shootings and car bombs set off as part of underworld gang wars have long wracked Israeli cities, with law enforcement authorities struggling to stem the phenomenon.