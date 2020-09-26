Man seriously hurt in rocket attack earlier in month: ‘I received gift of life’

An Israeli man seriously wounded in a rocket attack earlier this month while delivering food to the needy in the southern city of Ashdod said on Friday that his survival was miraculous.

“I received life as a gift — many miracles happened,” said Asher Biton, 62, a father of 15, who was making his rounds when Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets into Israel. The rockets were times to coincide with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s signing of normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain at the White House in Washington on September 15.

“Every evening I collect all the leftovers from a few bakeries and distribute them to families ien the area,” he told Channel 13 news from his hospital bed. “That evening, there were so many things that should not have happened. The car did not start, and then the siren began. I realized it was not worth going into the bakery, so I bent down and covered my head with my hand.”

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said Biton sustained shrapnel wounds to his upper body from the rocket. A second man, 28, suffered light injuries to his extremities from broken glass. Four other people suffered anxiety attacks as a result of the rocket fire, medics said.

His wife Rivka added: “It was sent from heaven that the vehicle did not start, because otherwise he would have been sitting in the car and injured more. A lot of great miracles happened.”

“I did not know how much the people of Israel love us, we have a special people and we want to thank them,” Rivka said.

Biton was originally described as in moderate condition, but doctors at the Assuta Hospital later said his situation deteriorated.

After several days of care, his condition stabilized.