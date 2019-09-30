Man seriously hurt saving wife, 3 kids from East Jerusalem fire; arson suspected

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in the early hours on Monday as he rescued his wife and three children from a burning building in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat.

According to the Walla news site, the initial investigation suggested that the fire was set deliberately in a warehouse which had been converted into a residential unit, and combustible materials were found on the scene.

The man was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital suffering from second- and third-degree burns to his upper body.

The woman, also in her 30s, and the three children aged five, eight and 10 suffered from smoke inhalation and were also taken to the hospital where they were said to be in mild to moderate condition.

“Before we even arrived, the father of the family had rescued his three children and wife from their home, thus saving their lives,” said Eli Adiri of the Israel Fire and Rescue Services.

“From an investigation that I conducted with a team of fire and rescue investigators, we came to an initial conclusion that the fire was set at the building where the family lives. At the end of our investigation, our conclusions will be sent to the legal department of the fire service as well as to the Israel Police,” Adiri said.