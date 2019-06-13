More than half of House Democrats slam any Mideast plan without 2 states

WASHINGTON (JTA) — More than half of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives say a peace plan that does not expressly have as its outcome two states would endanger the prospects of peace.

The resolution, a dig at the Trump administration’s peace policies, was backed by J Street, the liberal Middle East policy group. It says not mentioning two states in a deal would “put a peaceful end to the conflict further out of reach.”

The non-binding resolution, which so far has garnered 123 co-sponsors out of 235 in the Democratic caucus, alludes to the as-yet- unveiled peace plan drafted by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Kushner has not counted out Palestinian statehood as an outcome, but he also says that the phrase is not a useful one.

The resolution, introduced last month by Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., who is Jewish, calls for “a two-state solution that is consistent with the broadly held consensus positions for resolving the conflict’s final status issues as reflected in previous United States proposals.”

The US administration and Bahrain announced in mid-May that they will host an economic workshop in the Bahraini capital of Manama on June 25 and 26 that will focus on the economic aspects of the plan.

The rest of the deal has been delayed as Israel again heads to elections in September.

The Palestinians have already rejected it, saying the Trump administration favors Israel and is not an honest broker.

Times of Israel Staff contributed to this report