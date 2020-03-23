Netflix to reduce streaming quality in Israel amid outbreak

Internet streaming giant Netflix will reduce its streaming quality in Israel for 30 days in order to reduce broadband strain, the Communications Ministry said Monday.

The ministry said it had made a request to Netflix after internet service providers reported an increase of 20 to 30 percent in internet traffic.

The increase is the result of measures taken to halt the spread of coronavirus such as closing schools, universities and businesses and keeping millions confined to their homes.

Reducing streaming quality will free up broadband for remote learning and work, the ministry said.

“The measure is intended to ensure that the internet will function properly during the COVID-19 crisis,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the reduction would be implemented this week.

“Following discussion between Netflix and the Communications Ministry and in view of the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus, we have decided to reduce broadband rates in all of our servers in Israel for 30 days,” said a spokesperson for Netflix.

“We estimate the measure will reduce our data consumption by around 25%,” the spokesperson added.

Netflix and other streaming companies, such as Amazon and Apple, have taken similar measures in Europe.