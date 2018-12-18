Online freelance service firm Fiverr sets up Berlin office

Fiverr, an Israeli startup that has become a global leader for online freelance services, has set up the firm’s first European branch, in the German capital Berlin.

The new office will allow small and medium-sized companies from Germany, entrepreneurs and startups to get easier access to millions of freelancers from 190 countries. A large number of country-specific functions are also about to be introduced, the Tel Aviv-based firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Fiverr already has over 130,000 users in Germany.

Through Fiverr, customers can hire specialized digital experts and people with other skills from around the world. It offers more than 200 categories of services from translations and logo designs to app development, market analysis or consulting services.

“Finding the right freelancer is very time consuming. I can confirm that from my own experience. Especially for companies that are not located in the well-known hotspots, it is a major challenge to attract digital professionals – almost impossible,” said Falko Kremp, Fiverr’s country manager, responsible for setting up the business in Germany.

Its entry into Germany will allow Fiverr to intensify its marketing to attract additional customers as well as freelance service providers. It plans to hold local events to help train freelancers and network them with customers. Also planned are explanatory videos in German, local content for social media and the introduction of new payment methods.

“Germany, with its strong economy and the many small and medium-sized companies, is a highly attractive market for us,” said Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman in the statement. “German freelancers are in greater demand than ever. Our surveys show that Made in Germany is a clear quality seal for services internationally. From now on, we will concentrate on paving the way for other German freelancers to enter a global market and expanding our German community. In addition, Berlin, as Europe’s startup capital, offers the best conditions for our global expansion.”