Cops shoot, injure Palestinian man who tries to stab them in Hadera

Police shot and injured a 21-year-old Palestinian man in the city of Hadera overnight Monday-Tuesday after he attempted to stab officers on a patrol.

The police officers noticed the man behaving suspiciously and asked him to identify himself, at which point he pulled out a knife and attempted to attack them, police said in a statement.

One of the officers responded by shooting the suspect in the lower body. Police sappers then searched him for explosive devices before turning him over to medical personnel for treatment.

A police spokesperson identified the suspect as a resident of Palestinian territory and did not report any other injuries in the incident.

The suspect was being treated in Hadera’s Hillel Yaffe Medical Center and was in moderate condition, according to Hebrew media reports.