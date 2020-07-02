Abbas’s Fatah party, terror group Hamas unite to ‘topple’ Trump deal, annexation

In a rare show of cooperation, Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas pledged unity against Israel’s West Bank annexation plans and vowed to “topple” the Trump administration’s peace proposal in a joint press conference Thursday.

The relationship between Fatah, which controls the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority headed by Mahmoud Abbas, and Islamist terror group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, has been plagued by divisions for more than a decade.

The joint appearance was spurred by common opposition against US President Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan, which paves the way for Israel to annex all of its settlements as well as the strategic Jordan Valley, amounting to 30 percent of the West Bank.

“We will put in place all necessary measures to ensure national unity” in efforts against annexation, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub said in Ramallah at the press conference, also addressed by Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri by video-link from Beirut.

“Today, we want to speak in a single voice,” Rajoub affirmed.

Arouri, who directs the West Bank division of the Gaza-based terror group, also said at the conference that the two groups would set aside their differences in an effort to unite their efforts against annexation. Arouri has directed numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, including the 2014 murder of three Israeli teenagers in the West Bank. In 2018, the US State Department issued a $5 million bounty for his capture.

“All the controversial issues on which we differ, we will set those aside…we and Fatah and all the Palestinian factions are facing an existential threat, and we must work together,” said Arouri.

Arouri said that coordination between the two organizations would begin “a new phase that will be a strategic service to our people.”

“We are announcing today an agreement to topple the ‘Deal of the Century’… there will be popular resistance in which everyone participates,” Rajoub said.

He said that the form that “popular resistance” took would depend on the actions of Israel and whether or not it implemented its plan. “Intifada for us is a means, the end is to end the occupation, to end and remove the annexation from the table,” Rajoub said.

Hamas last month urged unity among Palestinians and “resistance” against Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

“We call for the annexation project to be confronted with resistance in all forms,” said senior Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil.

Arouri told Hamas-linked al-Resalah TV channel that “mass actions” are being planned “in all regions” in protest against Israel’s planned annexation of the West Bank.

Hamas is willing to work with any group to coordinate anti-annexation efforts, he said, including the Palestinian Authority.

“The PA should remove any fears that we will take their place in the West Bank. We only want to extend an outstretched hand to join in resisting the occupier,” al-Arouri said.

Last month, the two rival Palestinian factions observed the 13th anniversary of their schism, which formally began when Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in June 2007 in a near civil war. The takeover dissolved the Hamas-Fatah unity government, and subsequent attempts to reconcile the two have borne little fruit.

In a surprising move, MK Ayman Odeh of Israel’s opposition Joint List party also attended the conference. Both Arouri and Rajoub welcomed him as a “brother” in their statements and expressed their support for Palestinians living inside Israel.

“I’m taking part in the conference in Ramallah to support Palestinian reconciliation moves. Reconciliation between the factions is a necessary step in combating annexation, ending the occupation and achieving a just peace,” Odeh said in a statement.

The ruling right-wing Likud party issued a statement condemning Odeh’s attendance.

“This is a new low for Ayman Odeh, who participated today in a conference with Hamas members who have called for the murder of Israelis,” the Likud said.

Annexation delays

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government had set July 1 as the date it could begin implementing Trump’s annexation proposals.

But on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office said he will continue to discuss the possible annexation of parts of the West Bank with the US administration.

At the same time, Netanyahu convened top Israeli security brass, including National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, on Wednesday to discuss the issue, the statement said. “In the coming days there will be additional discussions,” the Prime Minister’s Office added.

The statement came amid uncertainty over whether Israel will ultimately follow through on the annexation initiative, which has drawn fierce condemnations from some of Israel’s closest allies.

The US plan, unveiled in January, calls for any annexations to come as part of a larger peace package, including negotiations on the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state across the roughly 70% of the West Bank that won’t be annexed by Israel, with a link to Gaza — a prospect that is untenable to many on the Israeli right.

The Trump plan also calls for talks with the Palestinians and buy-in from Gulf Arab states that would theoretically be tasked with providing massive funds for a nascent Palestinian state’s economy.

The US aside, the international community has voiced near-unanimous opposition against unilateral moves by Israel. Netanyahu held off on making an annexation announcement on Wednesday.

Beyond international opposition, Netanyahu has encountered resistance from his governing partners in the Blue and White party. Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the party’s leader, this week said the July 1 target date was not “sacred” and suggested that annexation could wait while the government grapples with Israel’s coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, Gantz said the Trump plan needs to be advanced “correctly, in bringing as many partners to this discussion from the countries of the region, with international backing.” He added: [We must] make every effort to connect with them and only then continue. And I think all means to bring in the players have not yet been exhausted.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.