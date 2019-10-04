Palestinian said killed in border riot as 6,000 join Gaza protests

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli fire during riots along the Gaza-Israel border fence on Friday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, as thousands took part in weekly protests.

Alaa Hamdan, 28, was shot in the chest by Israel Defense Force soldiers in a clash near Jabalia in northern Gaza, the ministry’s spokesman said.

The Israel Defense Forces had no immediate comment on the death.

A further five Palestinians were wounded by gunfire, the ministry said.

Around 6,000 Palestinians took part in the day’s protests with some rioters throwing rocks and explosives at the security fence and at troops along the border.

The rioters also burned tires and threw fire bombs and the army responded with tear gas and occasional live fire.

Last Friday, more that 7,000 Palestinians protested along the Gaza border, with one killed and 28 injured by Israeli riot dispersal measures.

Since March 2018, Palestinians have been holding weekly “March of Return” protests on the border, which Israel has accused Gaza’s Hamas rulers of using to carry out attacks on troops and attempt to breach the security fence. Hamas, an Islamist terror group, seeks to destroy Israel.

Last Thursday, an Egyptian intelligence delegation paid a secret visit to Israel due to fears of a fresh flareup between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid the political deadlock in Jerusalem, Channel 13 reported.

The envoys from Cairo met with senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office for the first time since the September 17 elections in Israel, which resulted in no clear winner. Egyptian officials are concerned that the situation in Gaza will once again spiral into violence, and with only a caretaker prime minister governing in Jerusalem, Israel will have a harder time preventing the situation from escalating to a full-blown war.

There was no mention of the delegation also visiting Gaza. Egypt has brokered a number of truces between Israel and Hamas in recent times.

AFP contributed to this report.