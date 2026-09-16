Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Mamdani reportedly won’t join anti-Netanyahu protests during UN assembly

By Luke Tress Today, 7:26 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, center walks into the memorial to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, September 11, 2026, in New York. (AP/Adam Gray, Pool)
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, center walks into the memorial to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, September 11, 2026, in New York. (AP/Adam Gray, Pool)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is not planning to join protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when Netanyahu visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly next week, Politico reports, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of Mamdani’s plans.

Mamdani has encouraged protests against Netanyahu and has joined some other demonstrations since taking office, such as a rally for nurses. He had not indicated he would join the anti-Netanyahu protests himself.

Mamdani, a longtime anti-Zionist activist, also protested against Israel before becoming mayor, while serving as a New York State assemblymember.

Mamdani is likely dissuaded from protesting due to complications involving police security and potentially further straining his relationship with Jewish groups.

Anti-Zionist activists like the Palestinian Youth Movement have announced protests during Netanyahu’s visit.

Leading Jewish groups will also rally against antisemitism outside the UN during the General Assembly.

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