Democratic and Republican senators demand Trump release info on Saudi nuclear deal

Democratic and Republican senators ask US President Donald Trump’s administration to declassify and release all information about a proposed agreement with Saudi Arabia on civil nuclear energy, including two classified “side letters” reached with Riyadh.

In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright, which was seen by Reuters, the senators note that the government has reached dozens of these so-called 123 nuclear agreements with other countries without withholding such information.

“Access to the full text is required for the Senate and the public to have a clear understanding of the commitments being made on the nation’s behalf and those being made by Saudi Arabia to the United States,” the letter says.

The State and Energy departments do not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The letter was led by Democrats Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and signed by 13 other Democratic senators, one independent who caucuses with Democrats, and two Republicans, Rand Paul of Kentucky and John Kennedy of Louisiana.

Trump sent the proposed agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress in August, opening a 90-day window for lawmakers’ review and giving them an opportunity to try to pass a resolution of disapproval. Lawmakers have since been pushing for the declassification of the side letters, which were reached alongside the proposed deal, and also the release of related documents.