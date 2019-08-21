Palestinian tries to strangle off-duty IDF soldier at border crossing

A Palestinian man tried to strangle an off-duty IDF soldier at the Allenby Bridge border crossing on Wednesday, the army said.

The soldier, who is a guard at the bridge, the main crossing point between the West Bank and Jordan for Palestinians, was in civilian clothes when the man tried to strangle him with a cellphone charger cable.

He managed to fight off the attacker, who was then arrested by other forces who ran to help.

The army said there were no injuries and the Palestinian man was taken for questioning.

צה"ל: הצעיר שהותקף במעבר אלנבי הוא חייל צה"ל שכך שומר על המעבר במסגרת תפקידו – על אזרחי.

המחבל שעשה זאת ניסה לחנוק אותו עם כבל של מטען לפלאפון, לא הצליח, ברח ונעצר pic.twitter.com/AHXAdOZFR2 — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) August 21, 2019

There have been several attempted attacks at the crossing in the past.