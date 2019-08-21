Palestinian tries to strangle off-duty IDF soldier at border crossing
Soldier escapes unharmed after man tries to garrote him with cellphone charger cable; suspect arrested

By TOI staff Today, 8:40 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative: An Israeli soldier stands at the entrance to the Allenby border crossing, the main border crossing for Palestinians from the West Bank traveling to neighboring Jordan and beyond, Monday, March 10, 2014. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
A Palestinian man tried to strangle an off-duty IDF soldier at the Allenby Bridge border crossing on Wednesday, the army said.

The soldier, who is a guard at the bridge, the main crossing point between the West Bank and Jordan for Palestinians, was in civilian clothes when the man tried to strangle him with a cellphone charger cable.

He managed to fight off the attacker, who was then arrested by other forces who ran to help.

The army said there were no injuries and the Palestinian man was taken for questioning.

There have been several attempted attacks at the crossing in the past.

