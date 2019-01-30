Palestinian woman tries to stab checkpoint guard, is shot dead – police

A Palestinian woman was shot dead as she tried to stab an Israeli security officer at a checkpoint outside Jerusalem on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the assailant attacked one of the guards at the A’Zaim crossing east of the capital, in the central West Bank.

“A rapid response by additional security forces brought about her neutralization with no injuries to the security personnel,” police said in a statement.

The Palestinian woman, who has yet to be identified, was fatally wounded and later pronounced dead.

The crossing was temporarily closed following the attack.

Jerusalem Police Commissioner, Yoram Halevi, visited the site and spoke with the security officers on the scene, police said.

“Police are investigating where the female suspect came from, and heightened security is continuing in the area,” police said.