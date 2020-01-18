Petah Tikva couple found shot dead in suspected murder-suicide

A woman and a man were found dead Friday in the central city of Petah Tikva in a suspected murder-suicide.

The couple were discovered at their apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation indicated the man murdered his wife before killing himself, Police Superintendent Shai Gaz told reporters at the scene. The couple’s names have not been publicly released

The man, aged 62, worked as a security guard and had a license to carry a gun, according to Hebrew media reports. The woman was 57-years-old.

In October, 32-year-old Michal Sela was found dead at her home in Motza, near Jerusalem, where her husband was suspected of having stabbed her to death.

Eliran Malul, the suspect, is then thought to have attempted to take his own life. He collapsed after taking the couple’s eight-month-old daughter, who was not injured, to the neighbors.

They told the Walla news site at the time that he stumbled over to their home, bleeding, and mumbled, “Please help, my wife and I just tried to commit suicide,” before he passed out.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, however, there was no evidence that it was indeed a suicide pact, and police suspect Sela was killed by Malul before he attempted to kill himself.

Police said there was no record of prior domestic violence, and friends and family expressed profound shock at the incident.