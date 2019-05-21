Pipe bomb found near West Bank checkpoint

Police sappers on Tuesday were called to a major checkpoint in the West Bank after a pipe bomb was found nearby.

The Qalandiya crossing was closed as the bomb was destroyed in a controlled explosion, and was reopened shortly after.

The Border Police, which said the device was placed on the Palestinian side of the checkpoint, credited the alertness of officers who spotted the explosive.

Police did not say whether any arrests were made over the incident or if there were any suspects.

Qalandiya, one of the main crossings between Jerusalem and the West Bank, has been the site in recent years of numerous attacks on Israeli troops, many of which were foiled. Israel opened a new checkpoint at Qalandiya earlier this year to replace the old crossing, which was known for long lines and poor conditions.