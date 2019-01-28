Poland opens probe into Auschwitz protesters railing against ‘Jewish invaders’
Prosecutors investigate anti-Semitic incident that took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at gates to concentration camp
WARSAW, Poland — Polish prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into an anti-Semitic protest by dozens of far-right nationalists outside the gates of Auschwitz.
The incident took place on Sunday, in Oswiecim, the southern Polish town where Nazi Germany operated Auschwitz during World War II. It happened as Holocaust survivors gathered nearby to commemorate the anniversary of the camp’s liberation, a day also recognized each year as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Piotr Rybak, a far-right activist with a past conviction for burning an effigy of a Jew in 2015, could be seen in TV footage saying, “We must tell Jewish invaders… that we are masters of this country.”
Mariusz Slomka, a deputy district prosecutor in Oswiecim, said Monday that prosecutors are investigating. In Poland, it is a crime to incite hatred based on religion or race.
