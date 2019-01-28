Police investigating prison guards over alleged bribes from inmates

Police on Monday said the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit was investigating five Israel Prison Service employees over suspicions they accepted bribes from inmates.

The suspects — four IPS officers and one captain employed at a prison in southern Israel — are suspected of fraud, breach of trust and other offenses, police said in a statement.

The statement said the suspects “illegally used their position in helping others to accept monetary kickbacks in exchange for helping prisoners.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The captain and an officer have been arrested for their role in the affair, police said. The other three suspects have been questioned under caution.

The suspects have not been named.

The statement said the the joint Israel Police-IPS investigation was launched after authorities at the prison were tipped off to the payoff scheme.