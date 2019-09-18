Police: Palestinian woman tries to stab guards at checkpoint, is shot dead

A security guard shot dead a Palestinian woman after she pulled out a knife at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the central West Bank, just outside Jerusalem, early Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman, reportedly in her 50s, entered a car lane on foot, which aroused the suspicion of the guards at the Jerusalem-area checkpoint.

“Security personnel who saw that she was approaching them performed the proper arrest procedures and called for her to stop. She did not respond to their calls and took out a knife. As a result of this, a shot was fired at her leg and she was injured,” police said in a statement.

The woman was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus for treatment, where she was pronounced dead, the medical center said.

Video from the scene, which was later shared on social media, showed the moment that one of the security officers shot her.

The woman quickly collapses to the ground, and the guard walks over and kicks away the knife as at least three other officers stand by.

Police later released a photograph of the knife.

In some cases in recent years, Israeli officials say, Palestinians appeared to carry out attacks or attempted attacks in order to be shot dead by Israeli security forces, as a form of “suicide by cop.”

This has been especially true with attacks at checkpoints, which are heavily guarded and are specifically designed to limit the possibility of stabbings.

In January, a Palestinian teenage girl was shot dead as she tried to stab an Israeli security officer at the West Bank’s A’Zaim checkpoint, also outside Jerusalem.

According to police, the assailant tried to attack one of the guards at the crossing and was shot dead by other security personnel at the scene.