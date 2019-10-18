Pompeo meets Netanyahu amid Israeli concerns about US policy in Syria

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday as US President Donald Trump’s policy changes on Syria sparked concern among Israelis.

“Netanyahu and I had a productive meeting on efforts to counter the Iranian regime’s malign influence as well as regional developments and other issues related to Israel’s security,” Pompeo tweeted after the meeting at Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem ended.

In a statement to reporters following the meeting, Pompeo also said the US-Israel relationship is “as strong as it has ever been.”

Netanyahu said they discussed “the various challenges that we face together” in the region and efforts to strengthen US-Israel ties. He thanked Pompeo and Trump for their “consistent support for Israel.”

Pompeo arrived in Israel after he and US Vice President Mike Pence negotiated a deal that will see Turkey suspend its Syria offensive, but which drew criticism over what many saw as an abandonment of Washington’s Kurdish allies.

Israelis have been watching Trump’s decisions on Syria closely, concerned that their country too could be abandoned by its most important ally.

Beyond that, Israel has longstanding concerns over whether its enemy Iran will move to fill any vacuum in neighboring Syria, where Tehran has been supporting President Bashar al-Assad in an eight-year-old civil war.

Netanyahu has also had tense relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinians.

After the temporary ceasefire was announced, Trump heaped praise on Erdogan, calling him “a hell of a leader.”

Netanyahu has been careful not to be seen as criticizing Trump, who has been a key supporter, but last week issued a statement saying Israel strongly condemned Turkey’s “invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria.”

It also warned “against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies.”

Trump triggered the week-long Turkish offensive against the Kurds by withdrawing US troops from northeastern Syria.

He has shifted US policy in favor of Israel since taking office, including by declaring Jerusalem Israel’s capital, but his recent moves related to Syria have led to concern.

Pompeo’s visit also comes with Netanyahu’s long tenure in power under threat after deadlocked September 17 elections.

The prime minister has so far been unable to form a unity government with his main opponent, ex-military chief Benny Gantz, and could also be indicted for corruption in the weeks ahead.