Rare August rain expected in Israel, but forecasters dampen projections of heavy downpours

Rare August rainfall was expected in Israel on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, though early predictions of heavy rain and potential flooding were tamped down as a storm system headed toward the country was expected to largely remain over the Mediterranean.

Light rains were expected mostly in northern Israel and its center, though scattered showers could reach the northern Negev desert region in the south.

Previously, the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) had warned of considerable precipitation on Saturday, saying heavy rain, lightning, thunder and hail were expected in some areas, with risks of flash floods and treacherous driving conditions.

The highly irregular weather conditions were attributed to this year’s brewing supersized El Niño — a phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years, during which surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean warm up and the global jet stream is disrupted.

The weather pattern typically results in warmer temperatures across the globe, drought in regions including South and Southeast Asia, Australia and Southern Africa, and heavy rainfall in others including the southern parts of South America and the United States.

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Scientists have been expecting a very strong event during the northern hemisphere fall and winter 2026-27.

In July the IMS warned that in Israel, the phenomenon may manifest in urban flooding, strong winds and extensive lightning storms. It has said extreme life-threatening events were a “low probability” but would have “severe potential impact.”