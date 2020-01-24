Regev writes Argentina president’s name on hand for airport meet
Culture minister apparently wants to ensure she remembers Alberto Fernandez’s name when she greets him on the tarmac for his visit for the World Holocaust Forum
JTA — Israel’s culture minister was apparently so worried that she would forget the name of the president of Argentina that she wrote his name in ink on the back of her hand.
Miri Regev greeted Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday after his plane touched down at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Fernandez, making his first official overseas visit since taking office last month, attended the World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.
In photos of their greeting on the tarmac, the name written in Hebrew letters on Regev’s hand is plainly visible. In later photos, Regev covers the back of her hand with her sleeve.
Her cheat sheet captured the attention of Argentine journalists and, after the episode spread widely on social media, the Argentine public.
השרה מירי רגב לפני זמן קצר בנתב״ג בקבלת פנים לנשיא ארגנטינה אלברטו פרננדס, ליתר ביטחון שימו לב לטלפרומטר pic.twitter.com/ilSFXDz01B
— מיכאל שמש Michael Shemesh (@shemeshmicha) January 22, 2020
